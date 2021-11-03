Zalando profits dip as stores reopen from lockdowns By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – German online fashion retailer Zalando reported on Wednesday that third-quarter profits dipped but sales rose 23% as consumers continued to shop online even after stores reopened from coronavirus lockdowns.
Europe’s biggest fashion ecommerce player said adjusted operating profit fell to 9.8 million euros ($11.35 million) from 118 million a year ago and sales came in at 2.3 billion euros, slightly ahead of average analyst forecasts for 2.24 billion.
($1 = 0.8636 euros)
