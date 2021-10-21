Zach Galfinakis Children Think He’s A Librarian

“You wanna protect their innocence as much as possible.”
The actor recently told Entertainment Tonight that his two sons — who he shares with wife Quinn Lundberg — have literally no idea who their dad is (beyond the fact that he’s, well, their dad). In fact! They think he’s a librarian.
“They think I’m an assistant librarian somewhere,” he said, before also revealing that neither of them have seen his turn in the beloved (and very raunchy) comedy series The Hangover.
“They shall never know of it,” he replied when asked. “I’ll just deny it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.'”
And even though he intends to let his kids see the film at some point (“They need to mature a little bit , don’t get it twisted — Zach does not approve of other parents showing their little ones The Hangover: “People used to come up to me and be like, ‘Oh, my kids love The Hangover,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re a terrible parent.'”
There you have it, parents. If you got kids, don’t show ’em The Hangover — that is, until they’re old enough to, uh, get it.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!