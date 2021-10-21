Home Entertainment Zach Galfinakis Children Think He’s A Librarian

Zach Galfinakis Children Think He’s A Librarian

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“You wanna protect their innocence as much as possible.”

Zach Galifianakis is a funny guy who’s been in a lot of funny movies — just, uh, don’t tell his kids that.

The actor recently told Entertainment Tonight that his two sons — who he shares with wife Quinn Lundberg — have literally no idea who their dad is (beyond the fact that he’s, well, their dad). In fact! They think he’s a librarian.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“They think I’m an assistant librarian somewhere,” he said, before also revealing that neither of them have seen his turn in the beloved (and very raunchy) comedy series The Hangover.


Melinda Sue Gordon / Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“They shall never know of it,” he replied when asked. “I’ll just deny it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.'”


K.C. Bailey / Focus Features courtesy Everett Collection

And even though he intends to let his kids see the film at some point (“They need to mature a little bit , don’t get it twisted — Zach does not approve of other parents showing their little ones The Hangover: “People used to come up to me and be like, ‘Oh, my kids love The Hangover,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re a terrible parent.'”


Bruce Birmelin / Weinstein Company / courtesy Everett Collection

There you have it, parents. If you got kids, don’t show ’em The Hangover — that is, until they’re old enough to, uh, get it.


Frank Masi / Warner Bros / Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©