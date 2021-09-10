Zac Clark Talks Tayshia Adams Wedding Planning — Interview – Hollywood Life

Zac Clark hinted he and Tayshia Adams may soon start planning their wedding as they look forward to a New York City fall season.

Are those wedding bells we’re hearing in the distance?! Zac Clark EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife at a charity event on Sept. 9 that he and fiancé Tayshia Adams are hoping to start planning their wedding when they reunite in New York City this fall. The exciting news came as Zac prepared to be honored by the Caron Treatment Centers for his recent milestone marking 10 years of sobriety in 2021.

“I just want to get her back here and have a New York City fall together,” Zac told us at the charity gala. “She’s coming here very soon. I’m super excited for that and I’m sure that as we spend time together this fall, the wedding planning will gain some traction.” Zac also added he’s looking forward to spending some much-needed quality time together with Tayshia when they reunite in NYC after she finishes hosting season 18 of The Bachelorette this month.

Tayshia was scheduled to stand side-by-side with Zac as he accepted the Richard J. Caron Award of Excellence at Cipriani 42nd Street Thursday night, but sadly she couldn’t make the event at the last minute due to her busy schedule with The Bachelorette. Distance couldn’t keep the 31-year old bride-to-be away from supporting her man on his special night, though!

A photo Zac posted on his Instagram of himself hugging his mom tight as he accepted his award was showered with love from a very proud Tayshia. “This photo!!!!,” she said in one of two comments. “So incredibly proud of The Clark Fam,” Tayshia continued, affectionately capping the comment off with three black hearts.

Ten years of sobriety after a difficult past with drugs has made Zac a better man. The 37-year old, who works as an addiction recovery activist, said he credits the strength and resilience of his parents, Beatrice and Doug, along with the rest of his family, for never giving up on him in his darkest moments. “My family never gave up. And that’s really the big thing that I tell anyone who might have a family member that might be struggling with addiction. You’ve got to hang in there and you’ve got to keep going because you never know when the miracle’s going to happen,” Zac told HollywoodLife in a touching testimony.

And where would Zac be on his sobriety journey without the loving support of his soulmate? He said Tayshia has done an incredible job immersing herself in information about addiction, recovery and showing up for him through it all. “She’s done an amazing job of supporting me in that, but even going further to the point where she’s learning about it, she’s really digging in,” Zac marveled.

Zac is also loving the support he can give Tayshia this year as she gears up to co-host another season of The Bachelorette alongside Kaitylnn Bristowe. “I’m super proud of her. She’s wrapping her second season,” he gushed. “She’s really a light in a lot of people’s lives and she does amazing work, so I’m super proud of her and everything she’s accomplished.”