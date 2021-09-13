Zabu token price flatlines after $3.2M attack on Avalanche blockchain By Cointelegraph

Zabu Finance, a DeFi application on the Avalanche blockchain, has reportedly been exploited for crypto tokens worth $3.2 million. The removal of a large number of tokens eventually reduced the value of Zabu tokens to zero.
Zabu Finance announced the exploit by asking for help from Avalanche and popular Avalanche-hosted decentralized exchanges such as Pangolin and Trader Joe:
