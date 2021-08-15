Yvette Nicole Brown On Matthew McConaughey No Deodorant

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
In case you haven’t heard, there’s been a ton of controversy around celebs and their bathing routines this month. Go ahead and grab some popcorn as I catch up to speed.
It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sat down for a chat during Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast. Mila revealed she didn’t have hot water growing up so she “didn’t shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”
And if you can believe it, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard came out in support of Mila and Ashton. During a chat on The View, Kristen said, “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.'”
Wait for the stink?? What?!
Now, in case you didn’t know, Matthew McConaughey is famous for refusing to wear deodorant for the past 30 years.
According to Elite Daily, Kate Hudson asked him to wear some while they were filming Fool’s Gold. He said, “She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, ‘Would you please put this on?’ I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant.”
He continued, “The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, ‘Hey, your natural smell smells one, like a man, and two, smells like you.”
Yvette recently hopped on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show and talked about the hygiene habits of her former colleague, Matthew.
“I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn’t have an odor. So my first thought was, ‘I’m going to get as close as I can to him to see if he’s right.'”
“He does not have an odor,” she announced. “He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him, and it’s not musty or crazy.”
So there you have it! What do you think about Matthew McConaughey’s decision to not wear deodorant? Sound off in the comments below!
