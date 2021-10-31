Yung Miami Thanks Those Who Supported Her New Single & Explains Her “Buenas Noches” Line

Yung Miami just dropped her new solo single “Rap Freaks,” and the record has definitely been the talk of social media since its release. In the song, Yung Miami name drops some well-known rappers, including Future, Lil Baby, Da Baby, Lil Durk, 50 Cent, Moneybagg Yo, and even Diddy.

As we previously reported, Miami talked about the record with Billboard and said, “I just felt like it was going to be a moment in hip-hop, so it was something that I just went into the studio wanting to do. I’ve been thinking long and hard on it. I hope everyone just takes it as a song. I feel like I’m not being disrespectful to nobody to dissing nobody. It’s just a fun song I wanted to do and recreate what some of the legends did before me. I’m just being an artist.”

On Saturday, she took to Instagram live to answer some questions from fans about the record, and before answering the questions, she thanked India Royale, the girlfriend of Lil Durk, Cuban Link, the girlfriend of 50 Cent, and Milano, the mother of Meek Mill’s youngest son, for supporting the record.

Miami said, “It was my way of showing love. It wasn’t in a disrespectful way. Like I’m a rapper,I’m a artist, and I just feel like that’s what we do.” She continued, “I just appreciate ya’ll for supporting my song.”

She also spoke about her line in the song where she rapped the line, “Diddy, let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that)/ And put your rich a** to sleep, Buenas Noches (Goodnight, n*gga).”

In her live, she said, “Buenas Noches wasn’t supposed to rhyme, it was a statement. It was the ending of the song, like it was on some like okay I’m ending the song, like that’s that. It was a statement, I said what I said, goodnight, that’s what that means.”

During the live she also shared that the record was just something fun to drop until the City Girls decide on their next record to drop because they do have new music on the way.

