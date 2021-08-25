Yung Joc Speaks On The Relationship With His Son Following The Recent Episode Of LHHATL

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Earlier today, Yung Joc took the time to address last night’s emotional episode of ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ with his son Amoni on IG live during his radio show ‘Streetz Morning Takeover.’ On live, Joc gave context to his frustration in the episode while he explained to his son that he wants the best for him and to be aware of the company he keeps. However, the conversation quickly became tense, and viewers watched Joc’s anger rise as he broke glass inside the venue.

While inside the radio station Joc spoke about what the cameras didn’t capture. He said they were both calm for a long time, and Amoni came to apologize, but the conversation took a turn. Joc spoke on the traumas he endured last year, briefly discussed in last night’s episode. He detailed how he witnessed his nephew murdered while Amoni was in the vicinity, along with other staff members, and how that affected him.

As the conversation continued, he did admit that he “lost his cool.” “It’s rare that I’m finding myself in that space, but usually if I’m ever in that space anybody that knows me personally automatically going to have to say, ‘You know what, he’s passionate about it,’” said Joc. While on live, he also shared that the recent episode put him in a crazy space with Amoni, which prompted his cohost Mz. Shyneka to ask how his relationship is with his son currently. Joc revealed that the two are in a good space. “It’s love.

Many of the Roommates commended Joc for being such an involved father. “I completely respect Joc for this one. These young men have the attitude that they know everything but don’t know s**t,” one commented. Another Roommate commented, “Joc don’t even have to explain himself that kid needed a quick whooping.” Roommates, what do you think about this?

