Yung Joc & Kendra Robinson Tie The Knot!

Congrats are in order to Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc on tying the knot.

The couple celebrated their nuptials on Sunday, and their “Love & Hip Hop” castmates were there to witness their union. Erica Mena and Safaree were two of the first castmates to share videos of Kendra walking down the aisle to Joc as she wore a beautiful mermaid dress.

They shared moments from the wedding under the hashtag #Robinson2Robinson.

Yung Joc popped the big question back in 2019. However, the pandemic delayed their wedding, and earlier this year Joc told Page Six, “It definitely threw out the wedding planning. It pushed us into a whole new mental capacity. We said we weren’t going to be the couple that was engaged forever. We want to get engaged and get married right away.”

He continued, “A perfect wedding would just be able to look into each other’s eyes knowing that we worked and fought hard for this very day and to just be able to share our love unconditionally in front of the world.”

Fans were able to watch the development of Joc and Kendra’s relationship on the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise.

Congrats to Mr. & Mrs. Robinson!

