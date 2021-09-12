As a musical artist, your stage name ranks high in importance. Not many people can successfully rebrand and keep the momentum going, especially within the competitive music scene. Still, the odds aren’t keeping Yung Bleu from taking the leap. He announced a pending name change on social media on Saturday night.

“New chapter,” Yung Bleu tweeted. “I’m taking the Yung off my name. I’m just BLEU now! All capital.”

The post Yung Bleu Reveals Plans To Drop The “Yung” From His Stage Name appeared first on The Shade Room.