Yung Bleu Arrested For Suspended License After Making Accusations Of Racial Profiling (Exclusive)

As previously reported, Yung Bleu recently accused a Gainesville, Georgia store owner and police officers of racially profiling him. What started as a shopping run at Absolute Trailers for a trailer to use on tour ended with Bleu being arrested for a suspended license and cited for an April party. Shortly after posting bond, Bleu spoke exclusively with The Shade Room and shared additional details, including a previously unreleased video, about the incident.

Yung Bleu revealed he never made it inside the store Absolute Trailers. He said he was outside of the place for about 10 minutes before police showed up. Yung Bleu learned that cops were called for suspected fraud due to an alleged run-in last week. After a brief exchange, he was allowed to leave the scene because the officers had no probable cause at the time.

Moments later, the rapper was pulled over by another police officer, who was seen and heard speaking about filing paperwork in the first video shared by Bleu. In the exclusive clip shared with The Shade Room, we see the initial interaction between Bleu and the same female officer. the exchange appears to be recorded by someone sitting in the passenger seat. She walks up to the car and identifies herself as Officer Forrester of the Gainesville Police Department.

“The reason I pulled you over is because your tag view is obstructed, we can’t see the state it’s from,” Officer Forrester said.

After a head tilt acknowledging the recording camera and a smile, she asks Bleu for his license. He responds saying “you just gon sit here and lie like that” to which the officer responds “you literally can’t see your tag.”

“I can’t stop you illegally, you know that.” Officer Forrester says before continuing to ask for Bleu’s license.

After another few seconds of exchanges, Bleu responds “ma’am alright” to the license inquiries and puts his cell phone down. Before the video cuts out, Officer Forrester says “I like your car by the way.”

In the video shared earlier today, Bleu is standing outside his vehicle, leaning against another car. He is heard explaining that Officer Forrester turned on her lights “before she even saw [his] tag.”

While interacting with Officer Forrester, Bleu said five additional police vehicles pulled up as back-up. After these exchanges, Bleu was arrested for having a suspended license. He declined to reveal why his license is suspended.

He was also issued a citation for a birthday party he hosted in April. He revealed that officials had been trying to serve him the citation for a while.

Bleu shared on his Instagram and Twitter, as well as confirmed to The Shade Room, that he is now free. He posted bond following the arrest, but declined to comment on the bond amount.

