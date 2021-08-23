Yung Bleu Accuses Georgia Store Owner And Police Officers Of Racial Profiling

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Yung Bleu took to Instagram on Monday to accuse a Georgia store owner and police officers of racial profiling. The rapper shared two videos, one speaking off-camera at the store named Absolute Trailers and another interacting with police. The incident took place in Gainesville, Georgia.

Bleu explained in the video that he was at the location to purchase a trailer for his upcoming tour. Instead, he alleges the store owner, described as white, called the police after saying he suspected Bleu of fraud.

“They call the police on us just for looking at trailers, talking bout they had a bad run-in last week,” Yung Bleu said in the first video shared. “Outside of everybody, the Black people outta everybody. That’s crazy bruh.”

In his caption, he detailed that local police approached him and his team with “hands on guns… damn near drawn” on them. Then, both parties had a “brief back and forth” and Yung Bleu left the site.

The star alleges that a separate police car was “sitting in the middle of the highway waiting” on them. The police car then gets behind his car and pulls them over. Apparently, he is told that the reason is for an obstructed tag.

In the second video, a female officer can be seen and heard saying she doesn’t “feel like doing more paperwork.” Yung Bleu is standing in the background, dressed in a blue sweatshirt and black shorts, leaning against a car. It’s unclear who is filming the exchange, but Bleu explains that the officer turned on her lights “before she even saw [his] tag.”

“How you know my tag was obstructed when you didn’t even get behind me,” Bleu questions the officer before the video cuts off. It’s also unclear what happened after he was pulled over, but he shared in his caption that he has more videos of the incident.

“5 cars have pulled up on us since then,” Yung Bleu wrote. “Saying we do fraud and all type of lies! I HAVE MORE VIDEO BUT I will use only as evidence . We did nothing wrong!”

This is a developing story. Check out the full videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Yung Bleu Accuses Georgia Store Owner And Police Officers Of Racial Profiling appeared first on The Shade Room.