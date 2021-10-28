Yum! Brands Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Yum! Brands Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Yum! Brands (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Yum! Brands announced earnings per share of $1.22 on revenue of $1.61B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $1.59B.

Yum! Brands shares are up 34% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.35% from its 52 week high of $135.77 set on August 18. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 21.18% from the start of the year.

Yum! Brands shares lost 0.63% in pre-market trade following the report.

Yum! Brands follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Yum! Brands’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

Netflix had beat expectations on October 19 with third quarter EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48B.

