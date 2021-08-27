Yuan weakens as PBOC seen easing, Fed seen tapering

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 27, 2021  •  14 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

SHANGHAI — The yuan eased on Friday

against the U.S. dollar due to expectations that China’s

central bank will loosen monetary policy as the economy slows

down, while the U.S. central bank is expected to begin tapering

its stimulus.

After a weaker midpoint rate setting by the

People’s Bank of China, the spot yuan opened at

6.4860 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4832 at midday, 17

pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Bank of America said in a note that it now expects the yuan

to depreciate to 6.60 per dollar by the end of this year, citing

the prospect of a rate cut.

“We expect this to result in monetary policy divergence

between an easing central bank in China and tapering Federal

Reserve,” the bank said, adding slowing Chinese exports would

also weaken the yuan.

Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura, said in a note on

Friday that the probabilities of an interest rate cut and a

reduction in banks’ required reserve ratio were both rising, due

to the “rising risk of a worse-than-expected slowdown.”

“In coming months, we expect China’ GDP growth to drop

significantly, driven by the latest wave of COVID-19, slowing

exports, property tightening and the campaign to reduce carbon

emissions,” Lu wrote.

Earnings at China’s industrial firms in July slowed for the

fifth straight month, data released on Friday showed.

In contrast, U.S. corporate profits surged to a fresh record

high in the second quarter, boosted by robust demand and higher

prices.

The dollar was boosted on global markets ahead of the

upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium for central bankers, hosted by

the Fed.

The market’s focus is locked on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in

case he offers any insight into plans for tapering during his

speech to the symposium later in the global day.

Expectations rose after Fed presidents James Bullard, Esther

George and Robert Kaplan urged the central bank to begin paring

bond purchases.

The yuan market at 5:01AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4863 6.473 -0.21%

Spot yuan 6.4834 6.4815 -0.03%

Divergence from -0.04%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.69%

Spot change since 2005 27.66%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.75 98.73 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.978 93.053 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4808 0.04%

*

Offshore 6.6549 -2.53%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Shanghai Newsroom)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR