Yuan weakens as PBOC seen easing, Fed seen tapering

SHANGHAI — The yuan eased on Friday
against the U.S. dollar due to expectations that China’s
central bank will loosen monetary policy as the economy slows
down, while the U.S. central bank is expected to begin tapering
its stimulus.
After a weaker midpoint rate setting by the
People’s Bank of China, the spot yuan opened at
6.4860 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4832 at midday, 17
pips weaker than the previous late session close.
Bank of America said in a note that it now expects the yuan
to depreciate to 6.60 per dollar by the end of this year, citing
the prospect of a rate cut.
“We expect this to result in monetary policy divergence
between an easing central bank in China and tapering Federal
Reserve,” the bank said, adding slowing Chinese exports would
also weaken the yuan.
Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura, said in a note on
Friday that the probabilities of an interest rate cut and a
reduction in banks’ required reserve ratio were both rising, due
to the “rising risk of a worse-than-expected slowdown.”
“In coming months, we expect China’ GDP growth to drop
significantly, driven by the latest wave of COVID-19, slowing
exports, property tightening and the campaign to reduce carbon
emissions,” Lu wrote.
Earnings at China’s industrial firms in July slowed for the
fifth straight month, data released on Friday showed.
In contrast, U.S. corporate profits surged to a fresh record
high in the second quarter, boosted by robust demand and higher
prices.
The dollar was boosted on global markets ahead of the
upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium for central bankers, hosted by
the Fed.
The market’s focus is locked on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in
case he offers any insight into plans for tapering during his
speech to the symposium later in the global day.
Expectations rose after Fed presidents James Bullard, Esther
George and Robert Kaplan urged the central bank to begin paring
bond purchases.
The yuan market at 5:01AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4863 6.473 -0.21%
Spot yuan 6.4834 6.4815 -0.03%
Divergence from -0.04%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.69%
Spot change since 2005 27.66%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.75 98.73 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.978 93.053 -0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4808 0.04%
*
Offshore 6.6549 -2.53%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Shanghai Newsroom)
