Yuan weakens against dollar, but key basket hits multi-year high

decision to keep its rates steady hammered the pound.

trade-weighted currency basket after the Bank of England’s

But the Chinese currency hit new multi-year highs against a

awaited a U.S. jobs report for clues to the timing of Federal

dollar headed for its second straight week of gains as traders

after the central bank set a weaker daily fixing, with the U.S.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

yuan basket index rising to 100.83 on Friday morning,

its highest since January 2016.

“After expectations for a Bank of England rate hike fell

through, the market may reevaluate the thinking of overseas

central banks, and take a look at officials’ comments and U.S.

non-farm payrolls,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday,

surprising investors who had been convinced that it would raise

borrowing costs after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the market open on Friday, the People’s Bank of China

set the yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.398 per dollar

prior to market open, slightly weaker than the previous fix of

6.3943.

Spot yuan opened at 6.3955 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.4009 at midday, 29 pips weaker than the