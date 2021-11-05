Yuan weakens against dollar, but key basket hits multi-year high

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan softened on Friday
after the central bank set a weaker daily fixing, with the U.S.
dollar headed for its second straight week of gains as traders
awaited a U.S. jobs report for clues to the timing of Federal
Reserve rate hikes.
But the Chinese currency hit new multi-year highs against a
trade-weighted currency basket after the Bank of England’s
decision to keep its rates steady hammered the pound.
Reuters calculations showed China’s trade-weighted CFETS
yuan basket index rising to 100.83 on Friday morning,
its highest since January 2016.
“After expectations for a Bank of England rate hike fell
through, the market may reevaluate the thinking of overseas
central banks, and take a look at officials’ comments and U.S.
non-farm payrolls,” said a trader at a foreign bank.
The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday,
surprising investors who had been convinced that it would raise
borrowing costs after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before the market open on Friday, the People’s Bank of China
set the yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.398 per dollar
prior to market open, slightly weaker than the previous fix of
6.3943.
Spot yuan opened at 6.3955 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.4009 at midday, 29 pips weaker than the
previous late session close, pressured by a firmer dollar
overnight.
A broad dollar index rose to 94.34 from the previous
close of 94.325.
Ding Muqiao, an analyst at China Merchants Bank, said that
the timing of interest rate hikes would remain a key trading
theme, adding that he expects the dollar index to remain around
the 94 level, with the yuan fluctuating around 6.4 per dollar in
the near term.
In the medium to long term, stronger inflation data and a
weaker-than-expected recovery in employment could prompt a
change in attitude from the Fed, and interest rate hike
expectations could boost the dollar, he said.
The offshore yuan softened to 6.3994 per dollar
from Thursday’s close of 6.3965.
The yuan market at 0415 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.398 6.3943 -0.06%
Spot yuan 6.4009 6.398 -0.05%
Divergence from 0.05%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.99%
Spot change since 2005 29.30%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 100.73 100.71 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 94.34 94.325 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.3994 0.02%
*
Offshore 6.5767 -2.72%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Xiao Han in
Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
