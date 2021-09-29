Yuan touches one-month low on China’s power crunch, bullish dollar

Matilda Colman
Sep 29, 2021

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan dropped to a

one-month low against the dollar on Wednesday before clawing

back some losses, dragged by a worsening power crunch that is

threatening the growth outlook of the world’s second-biggest

economy.

The weakness also reflected a firmer dollar, which

traded near its strongest levels of the year on higher U.S.

yields and the prospect of a Federal Reserve exit from its

pandemic-era stimulus.

The yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar, the lowest

level since August 27, and changed hands at 6.4674 at midday.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint at 6.4662

per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of

6.4608.

But China’s trade-weighted CFETS Yuan Basket Index

remained strong, rising to its highest level in 5-1/2

years. Traders said authorities would likely want to contain

market volatility ahead of the week-long National Day holiday

that starts on Friday, limiting the yuan’s losses.

China is suffering from a worsening power crunch, as a

shortage of coal supplies and toughening emissions standards

have pushed coal prices to record highs. The power shortage has

hurt production and sparked widespread electricity curbs,

dimming the economy’s growth outlook.

On Wednesday, China’s all-powerful economic planning agency

attempted to reassure residents and businesses in areas hardest

hit by shortages that it has the coal use and supply situation

under close watch.

China’s power shortages won’t be resolved overnight, Capital

Economics wrote, potentially putting downward pressure on the

yuan.

“Power rationing will constrain industrial activity until

demand weakens enough to bring the domestic electricity market

back into equilibrium.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields have surged in recent

sessions amid tapering expectations, with the benchmark 10-year

yield last at 1.5548%.

The Federal Reserve said last week it will likely begin

reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and

signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than

expected.

“The wolf is really coming,” said a trader at a foreign bank

in China.

The yuan market at 4:19AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4662 6.4608 -0.08%

Spot yuan 6.4674 6.4595 -0.12%

Divergence from midpoint* 0.02%

Spot change YTD 0.94%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation 27.97%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 99.48 99.54 -0.1

Dollar index 93.717 93.706 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4702 -0.04%

*

Offshore 6.6499 -2.76%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da

Costa)

    Comments

