Yuan touches one-month low on China’s power crunch, bullish dollar

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan dropped to a
one-month low against the dollar on Wednesday before clawing
back some losses, dragged by a worsening power crunch that is
threatening the growth outlook of the world’s second-biggest
economy.
The weakness also reflected a firmer dollar, which
traded near its strongest levels of the year on higher U.S.
yields and the prospect of a Federal Reserve exit from its
pandemic-era stimulus.
The yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar, the lowest
level since August 27, and changed hands at 6.4674 at midday.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint at 6.4662
per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of
6.4608.
But China’s trade-weighted CFETS Yuan Basket Index
remained strong, rising to its highest level in 5-1/2
years. Traders said authorities would likely want to contain
market volatility ahead of the week-long National Day holiday
that starts on Friday, limiting the yuan’s losses.
China is suffering from a worsening power crunch, as a
shortage of coal supplies and toughening emissions standards
have pushed coal prices to record highs. The power shortage has
hurt production and sparked widespread electricity curbs,
dimming the economy’s growth outlook.
On Wednesday, China’s all-powerful economic planning agency
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
attempted to reassure residents and businesses in areas hardest
hit by shortages that it has the coal use and supply situation
under close watch.
China’s power shortages won’t be resolved overnight, Capital
Economics wrote, potentially putting downward pressure on the
yuan.
“Power rationing will constrain industrial activity until
demand weakens enough to bring the domestic electricity market
back into equilibrium.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields have surged in recent
sessions amid tapering expectations, with the benchmark 10-year
yield last at 1.5548%.
The Federal Reserve said last week it will likely begin
reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and
signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
expected.
“The wolf is really coming,” said a trader at a foreign bank
in China.
The yuan market at 4:19AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4662 6.4608 -0.08%
Spot yuan 6.4674 6.4595 -0.12%
Divergence from midpoint* 0.02%
Spot change YTD 0.94%
Spot change since 2005 revaluation 27.97%
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 99.48 99.54 -0.1
Dollar index 93.717 93.706 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4702 -0.04%
*
Offshore 6.6499 -2.76%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.