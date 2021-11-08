Yuan steady against a firm dollar after strong China trade data

expected. Some traders interpreted it as a sign that the PBOC

at 6.3959 per dollar prior to market open, slightly weaker than

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

changing hands at 6.3971 at midday, slightly firmer than the

The spot yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was

helped offset strength in the greenback amid U.S. monetary

dollar on Monday as strong Chinese trade data lent support and

SHANGHAI — The yuan hovered around 6.40 per

doesn’t want the yuan to rise too much.

China’s export growth beat economists’ forecasts in October,

while imports missed expectations, resulting in a record trade

surplus.

“Overall, the strong China trade figures should help counter

the new downward pressures for growth in Q4,” wrote Ken Cheung,

chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Other data that will garner attention include credit

expansion for October and inflation data, Cheung added. Money

supply and loan data are due between Nov. 10-17 and inflation

data is expected on Nov. 10.

Also aiding sentiment toward the yuan, the Communist Party

begins a meeting on Monday which is expected to pave the way for

President Xi Jinping to secure an unprecedented third five-year