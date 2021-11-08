Yuan steady against a firm dollar after strong China trade data

SHANGHAI — The yuan hovered around 6.40 per

dollar on Monday as strong Chinese trade data lent support and

helped offset strength in the greenback amid U.S. monetary

tightening expectations.

The spot yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.3971 at midday, slightly firmer than the

previous late session close.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.3959 per dollar prior to market open, slightly weaker than

expected. Some traders interpreted it as a sign that the PBOC

doesn’t want the yuan to rise too much.

China’s export growth beat economists’ forecasts in October,

while imports missed expectations, resulting in a record trade

surplus.

“Overall, the strong China trade figures should help counter

the new downward pressures for growth in Q4,” wrote Ken Cheung,

chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Other data that will garner attention include credit

expansion for October and inflation data, Cheung added. Money

supply and loan data are due between Nov. 10-17 and inflation

data is expected on Nov. 10.

Also aiding sentiment toward the yuan, the Communist Party

begins a meeting on Monday which is expected to pave the way for

President Xi Jinping to secure an unprecedented third five-year

term as president.

However, some analysts say the yuan could face downward

pressure going forward if exports wane.

A big problem for exports is that “foreign demand is likely

to drop back as shifts in consumption patterns due to the

pandemic unwinds and backlogs of orders are gradually cleared,”

Capital Economics wrote in a report.

“If exports go downward, the Chinese yuan will face

depreciationary pressure in the mid to long term,” said Li

Liuyang, analyst at China Merchants Bank.

In the short term, Li expected the yuan to fluctuate around

6.40 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar has been firm as currency traders seek

a path between markets’ volatile interest rate projections and

central bankers vowing to keep rates low even as inflation

surges.

The yuan market at 0516 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3959 6.398 0.03%

Spot yuan 6.3971 6.3992 0.03%

Divergence from 0.02%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.05%

Spot change since 2005 29.38%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.71 100.75 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 94.272 94.227 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3958 0.02%

*

Offshore 6.5724 -2.69%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

