Yuan steady against a firm dollar after strong China trade data

Article content
SHANGHAI — The yuan hovered around 6.40 per
dollar on Monday as strong Chinese trade data lent support and
helped offset strength in the greenback amid U.S. monetary
tightening expectations.
The spot yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.3971 at midday, slightly firmer than the
previous late session close.
The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.3959 per dollar prior to market open, slightly weaker than
expected. Some traders interpreted it as a sign that the PBOC
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
doesn’t want the yuan to rise too much.
China’s export growth beat economists’ forecasts in October,
while imports missed expectations, resulting in a record trade
surplus.
“Overall, the strong China trade figures should help counter
the new downward pressures for growth in Q4,” wrote Ken Cheung,
chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.
Other data that will garner attention include credit
expansion for October and inflation data, Cheung added. Money
supply and loan data are due between Nov. 10-17 and inflation
data is expected on Nov. 10.
Also aiding sentiment toward the yuan, the Communist Party
begins a meeting on Monday which is expected to pave the way for
President Xi Jinping to secure an unprecedented third five-year
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
term as president.
However, some analysts say the yuan could face downward
pressure going forward if exports wane.
A big problem for exports is that “foreign demand is likely
to drop back as shifts in consumption patterns due to the
pandemic unwinds and backlogs of orders are gradually cleared,”
Capital Economics wrote in a report.
“If exports go downward, the Chinese yuan will face
depreciationary pressure in the mid to long term,” said Li
Liuyang, analyst at China Merchants Bank.
In the short term, Li expected the yuan to fluctuate around
6.40 per dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar has been firm as currency traders seek
a path between markets’ volatile interest rate projections and
central bankers vowing to keep rates low even as inflation
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
surges.
The yuan market at 0516 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.3959 6.398 0.03%
Spot yuan 6.3971 6.3992 0.03%
Divergence from 0.02%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 2.05%
Spot change since 2005 29.38%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 100.71 100.75 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 94.272 94.227 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.3958 0.02%
*
Offshore 6.5724 -2.69%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.