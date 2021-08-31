Yuan slips on signs of China slowdown, set for 3rd month of decline

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan slipped against
the dollar on Tuesday and looked set for a third straight month
of decline, on fresh signs of economic slowdown in the world’s
second-largest economy.
China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August
while the services sector contracted, according to official
purchasing manager surveys, raising the likelihood of more
near-term policy support to boost growth.
“Despite stronger headwinds of weaker growth and mounting
regulation risk, the RMB held steady at the 6.46/6.47 area as

RMB expectations remain well anchored by the People’s Bank of
China’s (PBOC) FX policy guidance,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian
FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.
Cheung pointed to largely steady official guidance from the
central bank prior to market opening. On Tuesday, the PBOC set
the midpoint rate at 6.4679 per dollar, 2 pips weaker
than the previous fix of 6.4677.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4680
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4678 at midday, 7 pips
weaker than the previous late session close, and on course for a
third month of loss.
Several traders said the market was still wary of the pace
and timing of Federal Reserve tapering, with many investors
shifting their attention to U.S. jobs data due later this week

for more clues.
The Fed’s withdrawal of huge pandemic-era stimulus could
bring volatility to the dollar and major currencies.
Sources told Reuters that China’s currency regulator has
surveyed banks and companies to ask about their risk management
processes and ability to handle volatility in the yuan.
By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.567
from the previous close of 92.706, while offshore yuan
was trading at 6.4651 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0358 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4679 6.4677 0.00%
Spot yuan 6.4678 6.4671 -0.01%
Divergence from 0.00%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.94%
Spot change since 2005 27.96%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.63 98.71 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.567 92.706 -0.2
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4651 0.04%
*
Offshore 6.6372 -2.55%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
