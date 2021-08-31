Yuan slips on signs of China slowdown, set for 3rd month of decline

regulation risk, the RMB held steady at the 6.46/6.47 area as

“Despite stronger headwinds of weaker growth and mounting

purchasing manager surveys, raising the likelihood of more

while the services sector contracted, according to official

China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August

of decline, on fresh signs of economic slowdown in the world’s

the dollar on Tuesday and looked set for a third straight month

RMB expectations remain well anchored by the People’s Bank of

China’s (PBOC) FX policy guidance,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian

FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

Cheung pointed to largely steady official guidance from the

central bank prior to market opening. On Tuesday, the PBOC set

the midpoint rate at 6.4679 per dollar, 2 pips weaker

than the previous fix of 6.4677.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4680

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4678 at midday, 7 pips

weaker than the previous late session close, and on course for a

third month of loss.

Several traders said the market was still wary of the pace

and timing of Federal Reserve tapering, with many investors

shifting their attention to U.S. jobs data due later this week