Yuan slips on signs of China slowdown, set for 3rd month of decline

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan slipped against

the dollar on Tuesday and looked set for a third straight month

of decline, on fresh signs of economic slowdown in the world’s

second-largest economy.

China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August

while the services sector contracted, according to official

purchasing manager surveys, raising the likelihood of more

near-term policy support to boost growth.

“Despite stronger headwinds of weaker growth and mounting

regulation risk, the RMB held steady at the 6.46/6.47 area as

RMB expectations remain well anchored by the People’s Bank of

China’s (PBOC) FX policy guidance,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian

FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

Cheung pointed to largely steady official guidance from the

central bank prior to market opening. On Tuesday, the PBOC set

the midpoint rate at 6.4679 per dollar, 2 pips weaker

than the previous fix of 6.4677.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4680

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4678 at midday, 7 pips

weaker than the previous late session close, and on course for a

third month of loss.

Several traders said the market was still wary of the pace

and timing of Federal Reserve tapering, with many investors

shifting their attention to U.S. jobs data due later this week

for more clues.

The Fed’s withdrawal of huge pandemic-era stimulus could

bring volatility to the dollar and major currencies.

Sources told Reuters that China’s currency regulator has

surveyed banks and companies to ask about their risk management

processes and ability to handle volatility in the yuan.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.567

from the previous close of 92.706, while offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4651 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0358 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4679 6.4677 0.00%

Spot yuan 6.4678 6.4671 -0.01%

Divergence from 0.00%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.94%

Spot change since 2005 27.96%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.63 98.71 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.567 92.706 -0.2

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4651 0.04%

*

Offshore 6.6372 -2.55%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

