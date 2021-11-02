Yuan slips against dollar ahead of expected Fed tapering

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened slightly

against the dollar on Tuesday, as traders braced for an imminent

tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Tighter U.S. monetary policy threatens to weaken the

currency of China, which is unlikely to follow the Fed in any

change in settings, but many see the spillover effect of a

stronger greenback manageable.

The yuan opened at 6.3960 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.3988 at midday, slightly weaker than the

previous late session close, despite a firmer midpoint set by