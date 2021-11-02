Yuan slips against dollar ahead of expected Fed tapering

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened slightly

against the dollar on Tuesday, as traders braced for an imminent

tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Tighter U.S. monetary policy threatens to weaken the

currency of China, which is unlikely to follow the Fed in any

change in settings, but many see the spillover effect of a

stronger greenback manageable.

The yuan opened at 6.3960 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.3988 at midday, slightly weaker than the

previous late session close, despite a firmer midpoint set by

the People’s Bank of China at the open.

The Fed begins a two-day meeting later on Tuesday, where it

is expected to announce tapering of its asset purchase. The

market also expects the Fed to raise interest rates next year.

“Foreign portfolio inflows to China will likely slow but not

dry up,” wrote Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at ANZ.

“Despite the Fed entering a tightening cycle, Chinese

corporates’ repayment of their USD-denominated debt appears to

be manageable this time, as the yuan remains on an appreciation

path and domestic banks have accumulated sufficient USD deposits

from corporates.”

Traders forecast the yuan will continue to move sideways

during the rest of the year, as robust dollar sales from

exporters will limit the impact of a potentially stronger

dollar.

But China International Capital Corp forecast a slight

weakening of the yuan in November, citing divergent U.S.-China

monetary policies, as well as the impact on Chinese exports from

factory re-openings in other Asian countries.

Beijing is under pressure to ease policies to support

smaller firms struggling in a slowing economy.

China’s cabinet on Tuesday issued guidelines to develop

consumer services, including increased financial support for

small firms providing catering, accommodation, childcare,

healthcare and services for the elderly.

The yuan market at 4:54AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4009 6.4192 0.29%

Spot yuan 6.3988 6.3982 -0.01%

Divergence from -0.03%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.02%

Spot change since 2005 29.34%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.47 100.53 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.844 93.928 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3955 0.05%

*

Offshore 6.5771 -2.68%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Comments

