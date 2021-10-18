Yuan slips after China’s Q3 GDP slower than expected

SHANGHAI — The yuan slipped against the

dollar on Monday, pressured by China’s slowing economic momentum

but lessening expectations for more monetary easing put a floor

on further falls in the currency.

The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% in the third

quarter from a year earlier, worse than market expectations,

hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic

COVID-19 outbreaks. Worries over bubble and credit risks in

China’s property sector also underminded sentiment.

Economic fundamentals will remain a key factor determining

the yuan’s value, and a slowdown prompted some market analysts

to revise down their forecasts.

“The increasing downside risk for China growth in Q4 should

still dent RMB sentiment and we expect the CNY to fall back to

6.50 at year-end,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at

Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.43 per dollar, 86 pips

firmer than the previous fix of 6.4386, the strongest since June

17.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4325

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4375 at midday, 15 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Several traders said heavy corporate demand for the yuan

towards the year-end in light of the country’s huge trade

surplus could offset some of the yuan’s weakness.

Furthermore, the market’s easing expectations for an

imminent reduction in the amount of cash banks must hold as

reserves against their loans also lent some support for the

yuan.

Sun Guofeng, head of the central bank’s monetary policy

department said liquidity in China’s banking system would be

basically balanced in the fourth quarter, with no big

fluctuations, while the PBOC would stick to normal monetary

policy, which will be flexible, targeted and appropriate.

“This was a rather clear signal that RRR will not be as

forthcoming as anticipated. A more targeted approach could thus

require less monetary policy easing and concomitantly, less

pressure on the RMB,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 94.101

from the previous close of 93.975, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4369 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.43 6.4386 0.13%

Spot yuan 6.4375 6.436 -0.02%

Divergence from 0.12%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.41%

Spot change since 2005 28.57%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.03 100.14 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 94.101 93.975 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4369 0.01%

*

Offshore 6.6252 -2.95%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

