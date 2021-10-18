Yuan slips after China’s Q3 GDP slower than expected

Article content
SHANGHAI — The yuan slipped against the
dollar on Monday, pressured by China’s slowing economic momentum
but lessening expectations for more monetary easing put a floor
on further falls in the currency.
The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% in the third
quarter from a year earlier, worse than market expectations,
hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic
COVID-19 outbreaks. Worries over bubble and credit risks in
China’s property sector also underminded sentiment.

Economic fundamentals will remain a key factor determining
the yuan’s value, and a slowdown prompted some market analysts
to revise down their forecasts.
“The increasing downside risk for China growth in Q4 should
still dent RMB sentiment and we expect the CNY to fall back to
6.50 at year-end,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at
Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.43 per dollar, 86 pips
firmer than the previous fix of 6.4386, the strongest since June
17.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4325
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4375 at midday, 15 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
Several traders said heavy corporate demand for the yuan

towards the year-end in light of the country’s huge trade
surplus could offset some of the yuan’s weakness.
Furthermore, the market’s easing expectations for an
imminent reduction in the amount of cash banks must hold as
reserves against their loans also lent some support for the
yuan.
Sun Guofeng, head of the central bank’s monetary policy
department said liquidity in China’s banking system would be
basically balanced in the fourth quarter, with no big
fluctuations, while the PBOC would stick to normal monetary
policy, which will be flexible, targeted and appropriate.
“This was a rather clear signal that RRR will not be as
forthcoming as anticipated. A more targeted approach could thus
require less monetary policy easing and concomitantly, less

pressure on the RMB,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.
By midday, the global dollar index rose to 94.101
from the previous close of 93.975, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.4369 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0400 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.43 6.4386 0.13%
Spot yuan 6.4375 6.436 -0.02%
Divergence from 0.12%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.41%
Spot change since 2005 28.57%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 100.03 100.14 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 94.101 93.975 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4369 0.01%
*
Offshore 6.6252 -2.95%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
