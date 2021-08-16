Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly touched a
10-day high against the dollar on Monday but pared all its gains
as fresh signs of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest
economy hit market sentiment.
Official data showed China’s factory output and retail sales
growth both slowed in July as export growth cooled and new
COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business.
Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a 10-day high of
6.4717 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix
of 6.4799.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4733
per dollar, the highest level since Aug. 6, and was changing
hands at 6.4775 at midday, 8 pips weaker than the previous late
session close.
The retreat in the spot yuan was driven by the disappointing
data that fueled concern about growth momentum in China, traders
said, as fundamentals remained the key factor deciding the
yuan’s value over mid- to long-term.
Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said the weaker
activity indicators and widening outbreaks of Delta variant have
reinforced easing PBOC’s easing measures.
“Thus far, negatives in Asian currencies have been largely
domestically driven. Global cues are still relatively benign,
especially in the context of falling real yields in the DM
economies. Should there be a secular move higher in real yields
later in the year, EM Asian currencies could come under more
pressure,” Wu said in a note.
Many market economists and analysts believed more easing
measures were needed to arrest the economic slowdown, but
powerful tools including rate cut should be unlikely.
“We expect fiscal policies to be more proactive
at pushing belated infrastructure projects,” said Iris Pang,
Greater China economist at ING.
“There is no need for policy interest rate cuts as the RRR
cut has pushed down market lending rates. Another RRR cut should
happen in 4Q21 if there are more incidents and dramatic policy
actions.”
Earlier in the session, China’s central bank injected
billions of yuan through medium-term loans into the financial
system, which many market participants interpreted as an effort
to prop up the economy, although the cost of such borrowing was
left unchanged.
In global markets, the dollar held near a one-week low
versus major peers, after slumping the most in almost seven
weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for
an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy.
The global dollar index stood at 92.545 at midday,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4788 per
dollar.
The yuan market at 0404 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4717 6.4799 0.13%
Spot yuan 6.4775 6.4767 -0.01%
Divergence from 0.09%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.78%
Spot change since 2005 27.77%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.6 98.78 -0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.545 92.535 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4788 -0.02%
*
Offshore 6.6594 -2.82%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
