Yuan sheds gains after disappointing economic data

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly touched a

10-day high against the dollar on Monday but pared all its gains

as fresh signs of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest

economy hit market sentiment.

Official data showed China’s factory output and retail sales

growth both slowed in July as export growth cooled and new

COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a 10-day high of

6.4717 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix

of 6.4799.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4733

per dollar, the highest level since Aug. 6, and was changing

hands at 6.4775 at midday, 8 pips weaker than the previous late

session close.

The retreat in the spot yuan was driven by the disappointing

data that fueled concern about growth momentum in China, traders

said, as fundamentals remained the key factor deciding the

yuan’s value over mid- to long-term.

Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said the weaker

activity indicators and widening outbreaks of Delta variant have

reinforced easing PBOC’s easing measures.

“Thus far, negatives in Asian currencies have been largely

domestically driven. Global cues are still relatively benign,

especially in the context of falling real yields in the DM

economies. Should there be a secular move higher in real yields

later in the year, EM Asian currencies could come under more

pressure,” Wu said in a note.

Many market economists and analysts believed more easing

measures were needed to arrest the economic slowdown, but

powerful tools including rate cut should be unlikely.

“We expect fiscal policies to be more proactive

at pushing belated infrastructure projects,” said Iris Pang,

Greater China economist at ING.

“There is no need for policy interest rate cuts as the RRR

cut has pushed down market lending rates. Another RRR cut should

happen in 4Q21 if there are more incidents and dramatic policy

actions.”

Earlier in the session, China’s central bank injected

billions of yuan through medium-term loans into the financial

system, which many market participants interpreted as an effort

to prop up the economy, although the cost of such borrowing was

left unchanged.

In global markets, the dollar held near a one-week low

versus major peers, after slumping the most in almost seven

weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for

an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy.

The global dollar index stood at 92.545 at midday,

while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4788 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4717 6.4799 0.13%

Spot yuan 6.4775 6.4767 -0.01%

Divergence from 0.09%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.78%

Spot change since 2005 27.77%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.6 98.78 -0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.545 92.535 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4788 -0.02%

*

Offshore 6.6594 -2.82%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

