Yuan retreats after touching month high, weak services activity dampens

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Sep 03, 2021  •  18 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly touched a

one-month high against a softer dollar before giving up all the

gains by midday on Friday, pressured by a disappointing services

activity survey.

Traders say they are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls due

later in the session for more clues on when the Federal Reserve

may begin to taper stimulus.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.4577 per dollar prior to market open, the strongest since

June 29 and firmer than the previous fix of 6.4594.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4530 per

dollar and was changing hands at 6.4598 at midday, 37 pips

weaker from the previous late session close.

A private survey on Friday showed that activity in China’s

services sector slumped into sharp contraction in August,

following data earlier this week which showed a slowdown in the

manufacturing sector.

Worries over economic downside pressure weighed on sentiment

and outweighed the support from a weakened dollar index,

a trader from a foreign bank said.

Investors anticipate that Beijing will accelerate fiscal

spending and credit growth as its economic recovery slows, but

that such measures will be finely targeted as the Fed prepares

to taper its own stimulus.

Traders are closely eyeing U.S. non-farm payrolls data for

more clues on the timing and pace of Fed tapering, as Fed Chair

Jerome Powell said last week an improvement in the employment

numbers would determine the timing of the action.

U.S. data on Thursday showed layoffs dropped to their lowest

in more than 24 years. However, the ADP report on

Wednesday showed U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers

than expected in August.

The global dollar index fell to 92.212 from the

previous close of 92.227, while the offshore yuan was

trading 0.09% away from the onshore spot at 6.4537 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0356 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4577 6.4594 0.03%

Spot yuan 6.4598 6.4561 -0.06%

Divergence from 0.03%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.06%

Spot change since 2005 28.12%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.51 98.62 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.212 92.227 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4537 0.09%

*

Offshore 6.6289 -2.58%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR