Yuan retreats after touching month high, weak services activity dampens

Article content SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly touched a one-month high against a softer dollar before giving up all the gains by midday on Friday, pressured by a disappointing services activity survey. Traders say they are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls due later in the session for more clues on when the Federal Reserve may begin to taper stimulus. The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4577 per dollar prior to market open, the strongest since June 29 and firmer than the previous fix of 6.4594.

Article content In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4530 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4598 at midday, 37 pips weaker from the previous late session close. A private survey on Friday showed that activity in China’s services sector slumped into sharp contraction in August, following data earlier this week which showed a slowdown in the manufacturing sector. Worries over economic downside pressure weighed on sentiment and outweighed the support from a weakened dollar index, a trader from a foreign bank said. Investors anticipate that Beijing will accelerate fiscal spending and credit growth as its economic recovery slows, but that such measures will be finely targeted as the Fed prepares to taper its own stimulus.

Article content Traders are closely eyeing U.S. non-farm payrolls data for more clues on the timing and pace of Fed tapering, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week an improvement in the employment numbers would determine the timing of the action. U.S. data on Thursday showed layoffs dropped to their lowest in more than 24 years. However, the ADP report on Wednesday showed U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August. The global dollar index fell to 92.212 from the previous close of 92.227, while the offshore yuan was trading 0.09% away from the onshore spot at 6.4537 per dollar. The yuan market at 0356 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4577 6.4594 0.03% Spot yuan 6.4598 6.4561 -0.06%

Article content Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.06% Spot change since 2005 28.12% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.51 98.62 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.212 92.227 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4537 0.09% * Offshore 6.6289 -2.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

