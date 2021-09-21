Yuan pressured as Evergrande risks grow; oil lifts commodity currencies

Article content
TOKYO — The offshore yuan lingered near
an almost one-month low on Tuesday while safe-haven currencies
including the dollar benefited as investors sought shelter from
a potential default by property developer China Evergrande.
Commodity currencies gained amid a rally in crude oil
prices, with the Canadian dollar getting an additional boost
from a projected election victory for the country’s ruling
party.
The yuan edged up about 0.1% to 6.4765 per dollar
after weakening as far as 6.4879 on Monday, its lowest since
Article content
Aug. 23. Mainland markets are shut for a public holiday.
“It feels like the market was waiting on something from the
Chinese authorities over the weekend to calm the markets and
ring-fence the contagion worries from a looming Evergrande
default, and that didn’t come,” Chris Weston, head of research
at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.
“Traders sense a credit event is coming.”
Analysts at Wells Fargo expect the yuan to soften to 6.60
per dollar in the next month, its weakest since November.
The U.S. currency had already been rising on expectations
the Federal Reserve will signal a start to stimulus tapering at
a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
Article content
six major peers, was largely unchanged at 93.176 after rising
overnight to 93.455 for the first time since Aug. 23.
The greenback was mostly flat at $1.17325 per euro
after gaining to $1.1700 overnight, a first since Aug. 23.
The Swiss franc weakened slightly to 1.08835
per euro, but still near Monday’s peak of 1.08750.
The yen eased back about 0.2% to 128.555 to the single
currency, but remained close to its high of 128.155
from Monday, a level not seen since Aug. 20.
The Bank of Japan decides policy on Wednesday, with no
change expected to its massive stimulus program.
Market sentiment has been rattled by potential contagion
from Evergrande, which is trying to raise funds to pay
a host of lenders, suppliers and investors. A deadline for an
Article content
$83.5 million interest payment on one of its bonds is due on
Thursday, and the company has $305 billion in liabilities.
On Monday, Chinese regulators warned that the company’s
insolvency could fuel broader risks in the country’s financial
system if not stabilized.
Defying the risk-averse mood, the Australian dollar
rallied 0.25% to $0.7270, rebounding with oil prices after
dipping to $0.72205 in the previous session for the first time
since Aug. 24.
Norway’s krone surged about 0.6% to 8.6765 per
dollar, recovering from Monday’s slide to 8.7816, a level not
seen since Aug. 27.
Canada’s loonie popped some 0.4% to C$1.2765 against its
U.S. peer as a projected election victory for Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals reassured investors that
Article content
economic support would continue, although the party fell short
of a majority win.
Sterling ticked 0.13% higher to $1.3675, after
sliding to a nearly one-month low of $1.3640 overnight. The Bank
of England announces a policy decision on Thursday.
New Zealand’s kiwi lost 0.07% to $0.7026, but was
off the day’s low of $0.7000, the weakest level this month. A 50
basis point hike to the RBNZ’s policy rate looks unlikely after
the text of a speech from Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby
hinted that the central bank would move in 25 basis point
increments.
“NZD/USD has returned to its multi-month range after a
failed break higher, and appears likely to correct even lower
during the week ahead,” targeting $0.6890, Westpac strategist
Article content
Imre Speizer wrote in a research note.
Cryptocurrencies continued to struggle amid the souring in
risk sentiment, with bitcoin down 1.5% to around
$42,379 on Tuesday after earlier touching $40,192.90 for the
first time since Aug. 6.
Smaller rival ether slipped 0.3% to $2,968.06,
after dipping to $2,803.20, also a first since Aug. 6.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0536 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1734 $1.1728 +0.06% -3.96% +1.1740 +1.1724
Dollar/Yen 109.5550 109.4000 +0.15% +6.08% +109.6300 +109.5000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9275 0.9278 -0.02% +4.85% +0.9281 +0.9265
Sterling/Dollar 1.3675 1.3657 +0.13% +0.10% +1.3677 +1.3650
Dollar/Canadian 1.2763 1.2820 -0.43% +0.24% +1.2822 +1.2760
Aussie/Dollar 0.7271 0.7253 +0.26% -5.47% +0.7276 +0.7249
NZ 0.7025 0.7031 -0.07% -2.16% +0.7028 +0.7000
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)
