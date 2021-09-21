Yuan pressured as Evergrande risks grow; oil lifts commodity currencies

TOKYO — The offshore yuan lingered near

an almost one-month low on Tuesday while safe-haven currencies

including the dollar benefited as investors sought shelter from

a potential default by property developer China Evergrande.

Commodity currencies gained amid a rally in crude oil

prices, with the Canadian dollar getting an additional boost

from a projected election victory for the country’s ruling

party.

The yuan edged up about 0.1% to 6.4765 per dollar

after weakening as far as 6.4879 on Monday, its lowest since

Aug. 23. Mainland markets are shut for a public holiday.

“It feels like the market was waiting on something from the

Chinese authorities over the weekend to calm the markets and

ring-fence the contagion worries from a looming Evergrande

default, and that didn’t come,” Chris Weston, head of research

at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.

“Traders sense a credit event is coming.”

Analysts at Wells Fargo expect the yuan to soften to 6.60

per dollar in the next month, its weakest since November.

The U.S. currency had already been rising on expectations

the Federal Reserve will signal a start to stimulus tapering at

a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six major peers, was largely unchanged at 93.176 after rising

overnight to 93.455 for the first time since Aug. 23.

The greenback was mostly flat at $1.17325 per euro

after gaining to $1.1700 overnight, a first since Aug. 23.

The Swiss franc weakened slightly to 1.08835

per euro, but still near Monday’s peak of 1.08750.

The yen eased back about 0.2% to 128.555 to the single

currency, but remained close to its high of 128.155

from Monday, a level not seen since Aug. 20.

The Bank of Japan decides policy on Wednesday, with no

change expected to its massive stimulus program.

Market sentiment has been rattled by potential contagion

from Evergrande, which is trying to raise funds to pay

a host of lenders, suppliers and investors. A deadline for an

$83.5 million interest payment on one of its bonds is due on

Thursday, and the company has $305 billion in liabilities.

On Monday, Chinese regulators warned that the company’s

insolvency could fuel broader risks in the country’s financial

system if not stabilized.

Defying the risk-averse mood, the Australian dollar

rallied 0.25% to $0.7270, rebounding with oil prices after

dipping to $0.72205 in the previous session for the first time

since Aug. 24.

Norway’s krone surged about 0.6% to 8.6765 per

dollar, recovering from Monday’s slide to 8.7816, a level not

seen since Aug. 27.

Canada’s loonie popped some 0.4% to C$1.2765 against its

U.S. peer as a projected election victory for Prime

Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals reassured investors that

economic support would continue, although the party fell short

of a majority win.

Sterling ticked 0.13% higher to $1.3675, after

sliding to a nearly one-month low of $1.3640 overnight. The Bank

of England announces a policy decision on Thursday.

New Zealand’s kiwi lost 0.07% to $0.7026, but was

off the day’s low of $0.7000, the weakest level this month. A 50

basis point hike to the RBNZ’s policy rate looks unlikely after

the text of a speech from Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby

hinted that the central bank would move in 25 basis point

increments.

“NZD/USD has returned to its multi-month range after a

failed break higher, and appears likely to correct even lower

during the week ahead,” targeting $0.6890, Westpac strategist

Imre Speizer wrote in a research note.

Cryptocurrencies continued to struggle amid the souring in

risk sentiment, with bitcoin down 1.5% to around

$42,379 on Tuesday after earlier touching $40,192.90 for the

first time since Aug. 6.

Smaller rival ether slipped 0.3% to $2,968.06,

after dipping to $2,803.20, also a first since Aug. 6.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0536 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1734 $1.1728 +0.06% -3.96% +1.1740 +1.1724

Dollar/Yen 109.5550 109.4000 +0.15% +6.08% +109.6300 +109.5000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9275 0.9278 -0.02% +4.85% +0.9281 +0.9265

Sterling/Dollar 1.3675 1.3657 +0.13% +0.10% +1.3677 +1.3650

Dollar/Canadian 1.2763 1.2820 -0.43% +0.24% +1.2822 +1.2760

Aussie/Dollar 0.7271 0.7253 +0.26% -5.47% +0.7276 +0.7249

NZ 0.7025 0.7031 -0.07% -2.16% +0.7028 +0.7000

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

