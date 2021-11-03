Yuan inches up in nervous trade ahead of Fed decision

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan edged up on
Wednesday but moves were cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve
decision later in the day which is expected to see the U.S.
central bank start to roll back massive pandemic stimulus,
putting pressure on emerging market currencies.
Analysts said the yuan was hovering around 6.40 per dollar
as financial markets awaited the Fed decision and any clues on
its outlook for inflation and interest rate hikes.
The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.4079 per dollar prior to the market open, weaker than the
previous fix of 6.4009 and Reuters estimate of 6.4041.
The broad dollar index fell to 94.061 from the
previous close of 94.11.
“While the magnitude of the spread between the actual and
estimated USDCNY fix has been narrow, the persistently higher
USDCNY fix above estimate is a mild form of signaling to dampen
(its) appreciation pace,” Maybank said in a note.
The spot market opened at 6.4015 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.3990 at midday, 12 pips firmer from the
previous late session close.
The Fed is expected to announce the tapering of its $120
billion-a-month asset purchase program in its policy statement
at 1800 GMT.
“Markets are awaiting the Fed’s statement, it’s still

unclear how it would affect the dollar index,” a trader from a
foreign bank said.
Markets are almost certain the Fed will taper but are
looking to see if policymakers will give any hints about the
possibility of rate hikes next year.
Investors have sharply increased expectations that inflation
would force the Fed to raise rates sooner and faster than
projected.
“The unknown is in the forward guidance – whether the Fed
will turn more hawkish,” Maybank analysts said.
That uncertainty and signs of cooling global economic growth
are likely to fuel more volatility in emerging market currencies
next year, according to Reuters latest poll.
Analysts predicted the yuan, the most actively traded EM
currency, would depreciate more than 1% to 6.47 per dollar in a

year as Chinese economy is slowing after a strong rebound from
the pandemic-driven slump early last year.
Separately, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the
White House will be making an announcement about his nominations
to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve “fairly quickly.”
Analysts said the nominations will likely cause jitters on
the markets.
The People’s Bank of China injected 50 billion yuan ($7.81
billion) through 7-day reverse repos on Wednesday morning,
mitigating the daily net liquidity withdrawal to 150 billion
yuan.
Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said
the PBOC will come under pressure to increase liquidity
injections to fill the funding gap with 1 trillion yuan of
Medium Lending Facility (MLF) loans to mature this month.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.399 per dollar.
The yuan market at 4:31AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4079 6.4009 -0.11%
Spot yuan 6.399 6.4002 0.02%
Divergence from -0.14%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 2.02%
Spot change since 2005 29.34%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 100.6 100.4 0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 94.061 94.11 -0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.399 0.00%
*
Offshore 6.5773 -2.58%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
($1 = 6.3987 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editnig by Kim
Coghill)
