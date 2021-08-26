Yuan eases on softer-than-expected midpoint guidance, market eyes Jackson Hole

guidance rate came in much weaker than the market expected, a

But several traders and analysts said Thursday’s official

from the previous fix of 6.4728.

at 6.4730 per dollar prior to the market open, barely changed

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

investors turned their focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

softer-than-expected official midpoint guidance rate, while

dollar on Thursday after China’s central bank set a

SHANGHAI — The yuan eased against the

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

sign that the central bank might not want the yuan to gain too

quickly. The midpoint was 31 pips weaker than a Reuters estimate

of 6.4699.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4744

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4823 at midday, 64 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Investors are closely eyeing the Fed’s Jackson Hole

symposium on Friday for clues on the timing of a tapering of

monetary stimulus.

The global dollar index rose to 92.875 from the

previous close of 92.818, hovering near a one-week low versus

major peers amid optimism that the Delta coronavirus variant

won’t derail a global economic recovery.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4813 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0422 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT: