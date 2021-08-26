Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
SHANGHAI — The yuan eased against the
dollar on Thursday after China’s central bank set a
softer-than-expected official midpoint guidance rate, while
investors turned their focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s
Jackson Hole symposium for central bankers.
The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.4730 per dollar prior to the market open, barely changed
from the previous fix of 6.4728.
But several traders and analysts said Thursday’s official
guidance rate came in much weaker than the market expected, a
sign that the central bank might not want the yuan to gain too
quickly. The midpoint was 31 pips weaker than a Reuters estimate
of 6.4699.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4744
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4823 at midday, 64 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
Investors are closely eyeing the Fed’s Jackson Hole
symposium on Friday for clues on the timing of a tapering of
monetary stimulus.
The global dollar index rose to 92.875 from the
previous close of 92.818, hovering near a one-week low versus
major peers amid optimism that the Delta coronavirus variant
won’t derail a global economic recovery.
The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4813 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0422 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.473 6.4728 0.00%
Spot yuan 6.4823 6.4759 -0.10%
Divergence from 0.14%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.71%
Spot change since 2005 27.68%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.71 98.85 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.875 92.818 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4813 0.02%
*
Offshore 6.6535 -2.71%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
