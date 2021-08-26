Yuan eases on softer-than-expected midpoint guidance, market eyes Jackson Hole

SHANGHAI — The yuan eased against the

dollar on Thursday after China’s central bank set a

softer-than-expected official midpoint guidance rate, while

investors turned their focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

Jackson Hole symposium for central bankers.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.4730 per dollar prior to the market open, barely changed

from the previous fix of 6.4728.

But several traders and analysts said Thursday’s official

guidance rate came in much weaker than the market expected, a

sign that the central bank might not want the yuan to gain too

quickly. The midpoint was 31 pips weaker than a Reuters estimate

of 6.4699.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4744

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4823 at midday, 64 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Investors are closely eyeing the Fed’s Jackson Hole

symposium on Friday for clues on the timing of a tapering of

monetary stimulus.

The global dollar index rose to 92.875 from the

previous close of 92.818, hovering near a one-week low versus

major peers amid optimism that the Delta coronavirus variant

won’t derail a global economic recovery.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4813 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0422 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.473 6.4728 0.00%

Spot yuan 6.4823 6.4759 -0.10%

Divergence from 0.14%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.71%

Spot change since 2005 27.68%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.71 98.85 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.875 92.818 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4813 0.02%

*

Offshore 6.6535 -2.71%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

