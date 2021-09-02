Yuan eases as markets await non-farm payrolls

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased slightly
against a firmer dollar on Thursday, as recent disappointing
economic indicators continued to weigh on market sentiment,
while traders are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls due later this
week for more clues on Fed tapering.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate
at 6.4594 per dollar prior to the market open, the
strongest since June 29 and firmer than the previous fix of
6.4680.
In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4580 per

dollar and was changing hands at 6.4622 at midday, 17 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
A slew of recent economic data, including both official and
private manufacturing surveys released this week, showed that
the world’s second-largest economy could face increasing
downside pressure in the remainder of the year, raising hope for
more policy support measures.
Economic fundamentals are among the key factors influencing
the yuan, according to market analysts and traders.
“Speculation is swirling on more liquidity support as a
‘funding gap’ is identified for September, with more medium
-term loans due and the issuance of special bonds rising,” said
Maybank in a note.
Financial services company Gavekal said in a note it expects

the yuan to ease modestly in coming months, citing slowing
exports, weakening capital-account inflows, and divergent Fed
and PBOC policies in the future.
U.S. indicators have been mixed this week. On Tuesday data
showed rising COVID-19 cases were hitting consumer confidence
, while on Wednesday U.S. manufacturing activity and
new orders increased, but private payrolls missed forecasts.
Traders are awaiting a fuller jobs readout this week,
including the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on
Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the jobs
recovery would determine the timing of the asset purchase
tapering.
The global dollar index rose to 92.519 from the
previous close of 92.509, while the offshore yuan was

trading 0.08 percent away from the onshore spot at 6.4568 per
dollar.
The yuan market at 0420 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4594 6.468 0.13%
Spot yuan 6.4622 6.4605 -0.03%
Divergence from 0.04%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.02%
Spot change since 2005 28.08%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.64 98.68 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.519 92.509 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4568 0.08%
*
Offshore 6.6329 -2.62%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
