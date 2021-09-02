Yuan eases as markets await non-farm payrolls

Article content SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Thursday, as recent disappointing economic indicators continued to weigh on market sentiment, while traders are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls due later this week for more clues on Fed tapering. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4594 per dollar prior to the market open, the strongest since June 29 and firmer than the previous fix of 6.4680. In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4580 per

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content dollar and was changing hands at 6.4622 at midday, 17 pips weaker than the previous late session close. A slew of recent economic data, including both official and private manufacturing surveys released this week, showed that the world’s second-largest economy could face increasing downside pressure in the remainder of the year, raising hope for more policy support measures. Economic fundamentals are among the key factors influencing the yuan, according to market analysts and traders. “Speculation is swirling on more liquidity support as a ‘funding gap’ is identified for September, with more medium -term loans due and the issuance of special bonds rising,” said Maybank in a note. Financial services company Gavekal said in a note it expects

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content the yuan to ease modestly in coming months, citing slowing exports, weakening capital-account inflows, and divergent Fed and PBOC policies in the future. U.S. indicators have been mixed this week. On Tuesday data showed rising COVID-19 cases were hitting consumer confidence , while on Wednesday U.S. manufacturing activity and new orders increased, but private payrolls missed forecasts. Traders are awaiting a fuller jobs readout this week, including the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the jobs recovery would determine the timing of the asset purchase tapering. The global dollar index rose to 92.519 from the previous close of 92.509, while the offshore yuan was

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content trading 0.08 percent away from the onshore spot at 6.4568 per dollar. The yuan market at 0420 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4594 6.468 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4622 6.4605 -0.03% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.08% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.64 98.68 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.519 92.509 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4568 0.08% * Offshore 6.6329 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.