Yuan eases as markets await non-farm payrolls

Matilda Colman
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased slightly

against a firmer dollar on Thursday, as recent disappointing

economic indicators continued to weigh on market sentiment,

while traders are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls due later this

week for more clues on Fed tapering.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate

at 6.4594 per dollar prior to the market open, the

strongest since June 29 and firmer than the previous fix of

6.4680.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4580 per

dollar and was changing hands at 6.4622 at midday, 17 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

A slew of recent economic data, including both official and

private manufacturing surveys released this week, showed that

the world’s second-largest economy could face increasing

downside pressure in the remainder of the year, raising hope for

more policy support measures.

Economic fundamentals are among the key factors influencing

the yuan, according to market analysts and traders.

“Speculation is swirling on more liquidity support as a

‘funding gap’ is identified for September, with more medium

-term loans due and the issuance of special bonds rising,” said

Maybank in a note.

Financial services company Gavekal said in a note it expects

the yuan to ease modestly in coming months, citing slowing

exports, weakening capital-account inflows, and divergent Fed

and PBOC policies in the future.

U.S. indicators have been mixed this week. On Tuesday data

showed rising COVID-19 cases were hitting consumer confidence

, while on Wednesday U.S. manufacturing activity and

new orders increased, but private payrolls missed forecasts.

Traders are awaiting a fuller jobs readout this week,

including the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on

Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the jobs

recovery would determine the timing of the asset purchase

tapering.

The global dollar index rose to 92.519 from the

previous close of 92.509, while the offshore yuan was

trading 0.08 percent away from the onshore spot at 6.4568 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0420 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4594 6.468 0.13%

Spot yuan 6.4622 6.4605 -0.03%

Divergence from 0.04%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.02%

Spot change since 2005 28.08%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.64 98.68 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.519 92.509 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4568 0.08%

*

Offshore 6.6329 -2.62%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

