Yuan eases as Fed, PBOC policies set to diverge

doesn’t want the yuan to rise too quickly because of the shift

“The midpoint rate is weaker than expected, as the PBOC

than Reuters estimate of 6.4697.

pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4805, but a tad weaker

at 6.4728 per dollar prior to the market open, 77

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate

divergence between China and the United States.

official guidance rate and market expectations of policy

firmer dollar on Wednesday, pressured by a weaker-than-expected

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

of USD Index,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4715 per

dollar and was changing hands at 6.4777 at midday, 72 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Weakening Chinese economic data has boosted analysts’

expectations that policymakers will announce more easing

measures to boost activity, while central bank chief also

pledged to stabilize the supply of credit in a meeting on

Monday.

As for the Fed, traders are awaiting clues from its Jackson

Hole Symposium later this week on when and how it will begin

tapering stimulus.

“The policy divergence between the PBOC and Fed is clear,

and this should limit any RMB strengthening expectations in the

near term,” said Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC.