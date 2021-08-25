Yuan eases as Fed, PBOC policies set to diverge

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against a

firmer dollar on Wednesday, pressured by a weaker-than-expected

official guidance rate and market expectations of policy

divergence between China and the United States.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate

at 6.4728 per dollar prior to the market open, 77

pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4805, but a tad weaker

than Reuters estimate of 6.4697.

“The midpoint rate is weaker than expected, as the PBOC

doesn’t want the yuan to rise too quickly because of the shift

of USD Index,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4715 per

dollar and was changing hands at 6.4777 at midday, 72 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Weakening Chinese economic data has boosted analysts’

expectations that policymakers will announce more easing

measures to boost activity, while central bank chief also

pledged to stabilize the supply of credit in a meeting on

Monday.

As for the Fed, traders are awaiting clues from its Jackson

Hole Symposium later this week on when and how it will begin

tapering stimulus.

“The policy divergence between the PBOC and Fed is clear,

and this should limit any RMB strengthening expectations in the

near term,” said Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC.

“The essentially leaves the USD-CNH still locked in within

the 6.4500 to 6.5000 range.”

“We do not expect any major new guidance to be provided by

Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole, as the Fed continues to watch

the recent spread of the Delta variant across the U.S.,” said

Mohammed Kazmi, Macro Strategist at Union Bancaire Privée.

The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early

next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the

nation’s top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday.

The global dollar index rose to 93.013 from the

previous close of 92.913, while the offshore yuan was

trading at 6.4755 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0414 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4728 6.4805 0.12%

Spot yuan 6.4777 6.4705 -0.11%

Divergence from 0.08%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.78%

Spot change since 2005 27.77%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.83 98.82 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.013 92.913 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4755 0.03%

*

Offshore 6.6488 -2.65%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

