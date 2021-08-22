YouTube’s Head of Gaming Is ‘Bullish on NFTs’ By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

YouTube’s Head of Gaming Is ‘Bullish on NFTs’
  • YouTube’s Head of Gaming says he is ‘bullish on NFTs’.
  • He says that NFTs and play-to-earn games are the future.
  • Razer’s specialist also agrees with this statement.

YouTube’s Head of Gaming — Ryan Wyatt, speaks of play-to-earn as a gaming model with much passion. In detail, he tweets saying that he is ‘bullish on NFTs’.

Clearly, Wyatt believes in the power of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). I…

