YouTube’s Head of Gaming Is ‘Bullish on NFTs’ By CoinQuora

- YouTube’s Head of Gaming says he is ‘bullish on NFTs’.
- He says that NFTs and play-to-earn games are the future.
- Razer’s specialist also agrees with this statement.
YouTube’s Head of Gaming — Ryan Wyatt, speaks of play-to-earn as a gaming model with much passion. In detail, he tweets saying that he is ‘bullish on NFTs’.
I’m bullish on NFT’s.
I believe play-to-earn is the next major gaming model, as well as an open market for in-game digital items; most in-game assets are illiquid, which is insane to me. All of this will change long-term through blockchain and NFT’s. It’s self-evident.
— Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) August 21, 2021
Clearly, Wyatt believes in the power of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
