YouTuber trades Tesla Roadster for NFT By Cointelegraph

Dan Markham, the creator of the seven-million subscriber What’s Inside YouTube channel, has traded his Tesla (NASDAQ:) Roadster for a single nonfungible token (NFT).

In a Sept. 15 video on his What’s Inside Family channel, Markham exchanged a blue Tesla Roadster — which he estimated could be worth “a quarter-million dollars pretty soon” — for a nonfungible token of a “positive porcupine.” The NFT was a creation of the VeeFriends project and owned by Eli Burton, the artist behind The Adventures of Starman graphic novel.