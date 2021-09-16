YouTuber trades Tesla Roadster for NFT By Cointelegraph

Dan Markham, the creator of the seven-million subscriber What’s Inside YouTube channel, has traded his Tesla (NASDAQ:) Roadster for a single nonfungible token (NFT).
In a Sept. 15 video on his What’s Inside Family channel, Markham exchanged a blue Tesla Roadster — which he estimated could be worth “a quarter-million dollars pretty soon” — for a nonfungible token of a “positive porcupine.” The NFT was a creation of the VeeFriends project and owned by Eli Burton, the artist behind The Adventures of Starman graphic novel.
