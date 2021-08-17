YouTube says it bans accounts believed to be owned by the Taliban

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said on Tuesday it bans accounts that are believed to be owned and operated by the Taliban, as U.S. social media companies scrambled to clarify their rules on the group that is in control of Afghanistan.

Separately, the Financial Times reported that Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp messaging service has shut down a complaints helpline set up by the Taliban after it took control of the Afghan capital Kabul.(https://on.ft.com/3yXNI0e)

Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Arun Koyyur)