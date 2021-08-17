YouTube says it bans accounts believed to be owned by the Taliban

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said on Tuesday it bans accounts believed to be owned and operated by the Taliban, as U.S. social media companies scrambled to publicly clarify their rules on the group that is in control of Afghanistan. After U.S.-led forces withdrew the bulk of their remaining troops last month, the Taliban campaign accelerated as the Afghan military’s defenses melted away. Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul on Sunday. Their return has raised fears of a crackdown on freedom of speech and human rights, especially women’s rights, and concerns that the country could again become a hotspot for global terrorism.