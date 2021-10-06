YouTube Removes R. Kelly’s Channels Following His Conviction–They Are Still Offering His Music On Their Streaming Service

Following last week’s conviction, YouTube has decided to remove two channels that are associated with R. Kelly. However, people will still be able to hear his music through their streaming service.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube’s head of legal, Nicole Alston said in a memo that they have banned the channels “R. Kelly Vevo,” and “R. Kelly TV,” and users will now see a message that reads the” account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.” However, people will be able to steam his music through YouTube Music.

Nicole continued to state in the memo, “Egregious actions committed by R. Kelly warrant penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to a potential to cause widespread harm. Ultimately we are taking this action to protect our users similar to other platforms.”

A YouTube spokesperson said in a different statement, “We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines.”

Outside of his music being available on YouTube’s streaming service, some of R. Kelly’s songs are available on channels that are not associated with him.

As we previously reported, last week, R. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering in his federal sex trafficking case. He was convicted on nine charges that stemmed from years of being accused of being sexually involved with underage girls. His entourage, including managers and assistants, were accused of helping him carry out his behavior over the years.

The accusations against him were the focal point of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” and some of the women that accused him in the series were some of the same women present in a New York City courtroom to testify during his case.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashle

