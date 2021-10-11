Home Business YouTube deletes and restores Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano’s channel By Cointelegraph

Video sharing platform YouTube removed the 251,000-subscriber channel of Anthony ‘Pomp’ Pompliano, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital and host of The Pomp Podcast, before later restoring it.

In an Oct. 11 update on his Twitter (NYSE:) account, Pompliano — a (BTC) bull known for his interviews educating skeptics and others on crypto — said he received a message from YouTube claiming a recent livestreamed interview with stock-to-flow model creator PlanB encouraged “illegal activities.” Pompliano’s entire channel was unavailable for roughly two hours before being returned to the platform, with all videos on BTC and crypto viewable to the public.