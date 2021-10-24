YouTube channels hacked and rebranded for live-streaming crypto scams By Cointelegraph

A new report shared by Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) highlights an ongoing phishing campaign against YouTube creators, typically resulting in the compromise and sale of channels for broadcasting cryptocurrency scams.
The TAG attributes the attacks to a group of hackers recruited in a Russian-speaking forum, who hack the creator’s channel by offering fake collaboration opportunities. Once hijacked, the YouTube channels are either sold to the highest bidder or used to broadcast cryptocurrency scams:
