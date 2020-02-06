Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

%MINIFYHTML2b04036bf685ce281cb030ce544d691e11% %MINIFYHTML2b04036bf685ce281cb030ce544d691e12%

What kind of substance are you looking for?

Shows are the only pure expression of designers' ideas about their own clothes. They control hair, clothes, makeup, music.

That means they have to have an idea about women, their lives and what is happening in the world: the problems that designers are solving for them.

What effect does coronavirus have?

We have just received an email from a new young British designer who is Asian and who produces his clothes in Shanghai. China has just closed its factory and cannot obtain its collection. So you can't have a show this season.

We will see if Chinese models can come, if they do the Chinese customers who usually come. And then, what does this mean for supply chains and sales. The Chinese consumer is an enormously important part of the customer bases of these brands. And if they are not moving and are not buying, it will be a real problem.

Do you have a fitness plan before the shows begin?

(Laughter). Oh no! Beforehand, I try to be "normal,quot; but, once it starts, everything goes out the window. I have a terrible diet and literally zero physical fitness. Honestly, my diet is coffee, soda, champagne, bread, chocolate and occasionally a green juice. Then I think: Well, you are doing something for yourself.

