Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

About 500 coronavirus deaths die in China

The one-month outbreak showed no signs of diminishing. Chinese health authorities raised the death toll to 490, while Hong Kong said it would now quarantine all those arriving from the mainland. Here are the latest updates.

The Chinese government has faced intense public criticism for its response to the outbreak. Your solution: renewed censorship and directives so that the media are optimistic. Meanwhile, he has told doctors to consider treating the virus by mixing western antiviral medications with traditional Chinese remedies.

New developments: Ten cases of coronavirus were identified on a Japanese cruise ship, whose 3,700 passengers now struggle with cabin fever under a two-week quarantine. Another cruise was being examined in Hong Kong because some people on a previous trip carried the virus.

Closer look: Chris Buckley, our chief correspondent for China, surveyed Wuhan, the metropolis at the heart of the outbreak. Two weeks after a state-imposed blockade, its empty streets resonate with relaxing messages from government speakers. Dogs roam the highways, and the only crowds are in full hospitals. Our drone images captured the desolation.