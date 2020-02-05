Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The scene: The address included some theatrical touches, including the surprise reunion of a military family. Trump also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was sitting next to the first lady, Melania Trump. Mr. Limbaugh recently announced that he has advanced lung cancer.

Whats Next: Trump did not mention his trial trial, which is expected to end today with a vote in the Senate to acquit him. This is what you should observe before the vote around 4 p.m. Oriental.

In partial results, Buttigieg and Sanders lead

%MINIFYHTML0a4821bd471088df0b2c98a07814613c13% %MINIFYHTML0a4821bd471088df0b2c98a07814613c14%

With 71 percent of the precincts counted, this is where the delayed results of the Iowa Democratic Committees are:

%MINIFYHTML0a4821bd471088df0b2c98a07814613c15% %MINIFYHTML0a4821bd471088df0b2c98a07814613c16% Pete Buttigieg has 26.8 percent of the equivalent state delegates, followed by Bernie Sanders, with 25.2 percent.

Elizabeth Warren (18.4 percent), Joe Biden (15.4 percent) and Amy Klobuchar (12.6 percent) complete the top of the field.

It is not clear when the rest will be released. Here are the latest updates and a map of the results county by county.

Closer look: An unproven application and new reporting requirements are among the problems that affect the process. Here is a look at what went wrong.

Go deeper: Shadow Inc., a company founded by veterans of the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, created the application to report the results in less than two months. The technology was part of the broader efforts of the Democrats to match the digital skills of Republicans.