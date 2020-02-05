Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Buttigieg and Sanders lead the first results of Iowa
Preliminary results from the Iowa assemblies show Pete Buttigieg with a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders on top of the Democratic primary camp. Starting at 11:30 p.m. in Iowa, or 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in London, it was not clear when the full results would be released.
This is what we know so far.
The majority of Democratic candidates are now heading towards the New Hampshire primary on February 11. A prominent exception is Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, who skips the first four nomination contests but aggressively disputes larger states that begin voting in March.
Details: The Iowa votes counted so far reflect 71 percent of the precincts and are relatively representative of the state, but the margin between Buttigieg and Sanders (26.8 percent and 25.2 percent, respectively, of the equivalent delegates of the state) is unusually thin.
Background: After an almost perfect final in Iowa between Hillary Clinton and Mr. Sanders in 2016, the new standards this year required officials to present three numbers, instead of one, of each of the more than 1,600 state venues. That change, and a new application, slowed down the results reports.
The impacts of the epidemic are agitated abroad
The United States has begun its second air transport of US citizens outside of China, and Britain and France have urged their citizens to leave the country if they can.
Here is the latest on an outbreak that killed at least 490 people, mainly in the Chinese province of Hubei, and made more than 20,000 sick in Asia.
The epidemic is affecting life and business worldwide. On Tuesday, South Korean automaker Hyundai said factories were inactive due to China supply chain problems; Japan said it had quarantined a cruise ship with 3,700 people on board because a passenger had tested positive for the virus; and Macao, a semi-autonomous Chinese gaming center and enclave, said it would close its casinos for two weeks.
Quotable: "It's heartbreaking," says Zhang Lei, a taxi driver who volunteers to transport residents, especially older adults, to grocery stores and hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. "There is no one to take care of them."
On twitter: The correspondents of the Times Amy Qin Y Chris Buckley They are our eyes and ears in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei.
Visuals: Our maps track where the virus has spread, and drone images show Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, looking unusually calm and desolate.
Analysis: Our columnist Li Yuan writes that the Chinese government's response to the crisis offers its 1.4 billion people "a rare vision of how China's gigantic and opaque bureaucratic system works, or rather, how it doesn't work."
In the annual speech on the State of the Union, Trump argued against Democratic plans to expand access to medical care and praised his own tax cuts and the US drone attack that killed a high Iranian commander, among other topics.
The president too sprayed the night with dramatic For example, an army sergeant who surprises his family in the chamber of the Chamber, which evoked his days as a television star, flourishes.
Note appointment: "In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of the American decline and rejected the reduction of the fate of the United States," Trump told Congress, speaking in the same chamber of the House where he was charged almost seven weeks ago.
Mutual Disagreements: In a decidedly cold exchange, Trump refused to shake the Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand, who then presented it in a superficial way that avoided the more flowery language she and other speakers have used in the past. He later broke his copy of his speech.
Notable guest: Juan Guaidó, the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, sat in Trump's guest box. It was the most visible show of support from the United States so far for Guaidó, who is struggling to remove the president of his country from power.
Turning point for the political crisis in Lebanon
While anti-government protests continue in Lebanon, many Shiites in the country are struggling to square his loyalty to Hezbollah with his support for the status quo: a government that cannot offer electricity 24 hours a day, much less a functional economy.
Hezbollah, an Islamist militia that has supported the incompetence of the government since entering Lebanese politics in 2005, also faces an election: will it continue trying to quell the Shiite demonstrations or listen to their economic complaints?
Context: Hezbollah has hinted that the protests are the product of a foreign conspiracy against the Shiites. That campaign, along with the riots in Iraq and Iran over the US assassination of a top Iranian commander, has led some Lebanese protesters to believe that the United States is secretly maneuvering to pressure the militia and its Shia partners in all three countries.
Reach: The litter crisis in Lebanon says a lot about its political economy.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
Japan doubles with coal
A consequence of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster: Japan has almost closed its nuclear power program, and now plans to build up to 22 new coal-fired power plants.
The construction, a site is shown above, differentiates Japan from other developed economies that are busy eliminating coal. Critics say it also undermines the government's effort to portray this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo as one of the greenest.
This is what is happening most.
Daniel arap Moi: As autocratic president of Kenya from 1978 to 2002, he ruled the country in a post-colonial era of political repression, economic stagnation and notorious corruption. He died on Tuesday at 95.
Prada The Italian fashion brand reached an agreement with the New York City Human Rights Commission on Tuesday to provide "training in racial equity,quot; to its New York employees and Milan executives, after a civil rights lawyer He filed a complaint about figures that looked like black-faced monkeys.
Technological benefits: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft made a combined net profit of $ 55.2 billion in the last quarter, making it clear that threats of regulatory and legal scrutiny have done little to harm the end result.
Tesla shares: They closed at $ 887 on Tuesday, compared to $ 650 two days earlier, for a 36 percent gain. That reflects optimism about the future of the electric car manufacturer, but also moves by those who hate the company to reduce its losses.
Snapshot: Upstairs, a nudist dinner in Florida. (Yes, this is one thing.)
What we are hearing: This episode of "Literary Friction," a monthly podcast about books, by Carrie Plitt, literary agent, and Octavia Bright, writer and scholar. "I'm catching up with your 2019 review episode," says Chris Stanford of the Briefings team. "And according to your recommendations, I have already added to the growing stack of my bedside table."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: This recipe for a Chocolate caramel cake comes from the dawn of the trend of salty desserts, and is a perfect example of why pairing works.
Action: Abi Daré's first novel, "The girl with the loud voice," tells the story of a 14-year-old girl who finds work as a maid of a rich family in Lagos, Nigeria.
Smarter life: A former F.B.I. The negotiator offers some interesting tips for traveling.
And now for the backstory in …
The kindness of strangers Australians.
Australia's wildfires have brought pain and destruction to the land, wildlife and property, but they have also highlighted the camaraderie and support that Australians call "companionship." Damien Cave, our head of the Australian office, experienced it firsthand recently while inform about volunteer firefighters. This is your account.
We had just finished interviewing a group of firefighters trying to contain an expanding fire, and after bouncing down rocky roads for a few miles, we came across the pavement.
That was when I heard the familiar blow, blow, blow. I turned to Matthew Abbott, the photographer he was driving. "I think we have a flat," I said.
The left rear tire of his Toyota truck hissed like a snake. And the cat he had? Built for a smaller car.
While we look for rocks to shore it up, a S.U.V. stopped "Do you need help?" asked the older man behind the wheel.
Then, a truck driver pulling a wooden load stopped, and a man with tattoos on his arms and legs jumped.
Within minutes, he had found a better place for the cat, lying on the ground to push it into place.
Another three or four cars drove down the small country road while we were trapped. All drivers stopped to offer assistance.
Each. Single. One.
Such kindness is not the panacea for climate change or big flames, but it does show that Australia has depths of something that will need to recover from this horrible fire season: consideration and empathy.
That's all for this informative session.
– Miguel
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the confusion in the Iowa caucuses.
• Here is today's mini crossword puzzle and a clue: the captain obsessed with whales (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Mihir Zaveri, a reporter for The Times Express Desk, has been voted President of the South Asian Journalists Association.
%MINIFYHTML5b508631c0b74fab1502a208af1c1d5113%