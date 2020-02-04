Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong became the second person to die for the new coronavirus outside of mainland China. He had traveled last month to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and had an underlying health condition: diabetes. Here are the latest updates.

The virus has spread to about two dozen countries and territories and has made more than 20,000 sick in Asia. At least 427 people have died, including a man in the Philippines over the weekend.

Other developments: Hong Kong has closed many, but not all, crossings with the continent. Macao, the gaming center that is also a semi-autonomous region of China, said it would close its casinos for two weeks, and Japan quarantined a passenger ship with 3,700 people on board. Hyundai said it was suspending factory operations due to disruption of the supply chain. Travelers have been struggling to get refunds on canceled flights.

Political dangers: China's state media reported that President Xi Jinping called the outbreak Monday "an important test of China's system and governance capacity." China is resorting to authoritarian family techniques to contain the outbreak, including the request to neighbors to inform each other. And it is making Herculean efforts to keep the country fed amidst the accumulation of food.

Analysis: Our New New World columnist, Li Yuan, writes that the crisis has eroded trust in government, perhaps permanently.

President Trump will deliver the annual State of the Union address at around 9 p.m. Oriental. Visit our site to watch live videos and coverage.

Many inside and outside the chamber of the House will be attentive to see how or if he goes directly to his political trial, which he has called a "hoax."

Snapshot: Above, Simon Kelly, center, a farmer who buried about 9,000 sheep killed in fires in Kangaroo Island in Australia, where the livelihoods of its 4,500 residents and the future of rare species are in doubt.

Indian traffic trick: In a test to reduce the horn in traffic, Mumbai police installed decibels in the red lights. When the noise exceeded a certain level, the light remained red for longer, and the Indians in every corner of the country laugh at it.

What we are hearing: This episode of "Literary Friction," a monthly podcast about books, by Carrie Plitt, literary agent, and Octavia Bright, writer and scholar. "I'm catching up with your 2019 review episode," says Chris Stanford of the Briefings team. "And according to your recommendations, I have already added to the growing stack of my bedside table."

Read: In "Pending Issues: Notes from a Chronic Reader,quot;, the venerated Vivian Gornick memory makes an urgent argument for The value of returning to a book you have already read.

Smarter life: A former F.B.I. The negotiator offers some interesting tips for traveling.

Australia's wildfires have brought pain and destruction to the land, wildlife and property, but they have also highlighted the camaraderie and support that Australians call "companionship." Damien Cave, our head of the Australian office, experienced it firsthand recently while inform about volunteer firefighters. This is your account.

We had just finished interviewing a group of firefighters trying to contain an expanding fire, and after bouncing down rocky roads for a few miles, we came across the pavement.

That was when I heard the familiar blow, blow, blow. I turned to Matthew Abbott, the photographer he was driving. "I think we have a flat," I said.

The left rear tire of his Toyota truck hissed like a snake. And the cat he had? Built for a smaller car.

While we look for rocks to shore it up, a S.U.V. stopped "Do you need help?" asked the older man behind the wheel.

Then, a truck driver pulling a wooden load stopped, and a man with tattoos on his arms and legs jumped.

Within minutes, he had found a better place for the cat, lying on the ground to push it into place.

Another three or four cars drove down the small country road while we were trapped. All drivers stopped to offer assistance.

Each. Single. One.

Such kindness is not the panacea for climate change or big flames, but it does show that Australia has depths of something that will need to recover from this horrible fire season: consideration and empathy.

That's all for this informative session. Until next time.

– Penn

Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]

P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the Iowa assemblies.
• Here is our Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a clue: Ethnic group that represents more than 90 percent of China (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Mihir Zaveri, a reporter for The Times Express Desk, has been voted President of the South Asian Journalists Association.

