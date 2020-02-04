Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Hong Kong records death from coronavirus
A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong became the second person to die for the new coronavirus outside of mainland China. He had traveled last month to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and had an underlying health condition: diabetes. Here are the latest updates.
The virus has spread to about two dozen countries and territories and has made more than 20,000 sick in Asia. At least 427 people have died, including a man in the Philippines over the weekend.
Other developments: Hong Kong has closed many, but not all, crossings with the continent. Macao, the gaming center that is also a semi-autonomous region of China, said it would close its casinos for two weeks, and Japan quarantined a passenger ship with 3,700 people on board. Hyundai said it was suspending factory operations due to disruption of the supply chain. Travelers have been struggling to get refunds on canceled flights.
Political dangers: China's state media reported that President Xi Jinping called the outbreak Monday "an important test of China's system and governance capacity." China is resorting to authoritarian family techniques to contain the outbreak, including the request to neighbors to inform each other. And it is making Herculean efforts to keep the country fed amidst the accumulation of food.
Analysis: Our New New World columnist, Li Yuan, writes that the crisis has eroded trust in government, perhaps permanently.
Trump will address a divided Congress and a country
President Trump will deliver the annual State of the Union address at around 9 p.m. Oriental. Visit our site to watch live videos and coverage.
Many inside and outside the chamber of the House will be attentive to see how or if he goes directly to his political trial, which he has called a "hoax."
What is certain is that Trump plans to touch on the issue of a "great American return," with the stock market as one of its strongest outlets. This is what you can expect.
Details: There will be a wide range of guests and the Democrats will deliver two responses, one in Spanish.
Related: The Senate will acquit him on Wednesday of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and senators have been explaining their positions before the vote.
How the Iowa caucus melted
The process of US Democratic presidential nomination had a disconcerting beginning.
Party officials announced that the results of the Iowa committees, the first state contest for nomination, would be delayed, saying there were "inconsistencies,quot; that they were resolving. Here are the latest updates.
A spokeswoman for the Iowa Democratic Party initially denied that a new application to tabulate results was the problem, but now the organization says there was, in fact, a "coding problem." People informed about the application told the Times that it had not been so. has been tested correctly
A growing cult around Gandhi's killer
Mohandas Gandhi is a symbol of nonviolent resistance throughout the world, but his vision of a secular Indian state is anathema to many Hindu nationalists. Some of the most extremist nationalists have addressed the cause of his murderer.
Throughout the country that Gandhi helped found, dozens of statues have been erected, such as the one above, by Nathuram Vinayak Godse, who fatally shot Gandhi in 1948, a sign that Godse's fans are moving. from the periphery to the mainstream in the right-wing era of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Zuma Order: A judge issued an arrest warrant against Jacob Zuma, the former president, for not appearing in court in a corruption case he has tried to avoid for months.
Internal struggles in Lebanon: Anti-government protesters in recent months have attracted people from all religious sects. But Hezbollah, the Islamist militia and the political party that invests in the status quo, has worked to quell the manifestations of the Shiites.
Snapshot: Above, Simon Kelly, center, a farmer who buried about 9,000 sheep killed in fires in Kangaroo Island in Australia, where the livelihoods of its 4,500 residents and the future of rare species are in doubt.
Indian traffic trick: In a test to reduce the horn in traffic, Mumbai police installed decibels in the red lights. When the noise exceeded a certain level, the light remained red for longer, and the Indians in every corner of the country laugh at it.
What we are hearing: This episode of "Literary Friction," a monthly podcast about books, by Carrie Plitt, literary agent, and Octavia Bright, writer and scholar. "I'm catching up with your 2019 review episode," says Chris Stanford of the Briefings team. "And according to your recommendations, I have already added to the growing stack of my bedside table."
Cook: This recipe for a Chocolate caramel cake comes from the dawn of the trend of salty desserts, and is a perfect example of why pairing works.
Watch: We classified the advances of films that aired during the Super Bowl, which included those of James Bond, "Mulan,quot; and "Sonic the Hedgehog."
Read: In "Pending Issues: Notes from a Chronic Reader,quot;, the venerated Vivian Gornick memory makes an urgent argument for The value of returning to a book you have already read.
Smarter life: A former F.B.I. The negotiator offers some interesting tips for traveling.
The kindness of strangers Australians.
Australia's wildfires have brought pain and destruction to the land, wildlife and property, but they have also highlighted the camaraderie and support that Australians call "companionship." Damien Cave, our head of the Australian office, experienced it firsthand recently while inform about volunteer firefighters. This is your account.
We had just finished interviewing a group of firefighters trying to contain an expanding fire, and after bouncing down rocky roads for a few miles, we came across the pavement.
That was when I heard the familiar blow, blow, blow. I turned to Matthew Abbott, the photographer he was driving. "I think we have a flat," I said.
The left rear tire of his Toyota truck hissed like a snake. And the cat he had? Built for a smaller car.
While we look for rocks to shore it up, a S.U.V. stopped "Do you need help?" asked the older man behind the wheel.
Then, a truck driver pulling a wooden load stopped, and a man with tattoos on his arms and legs jumped.
Within minutes, he had found a better place for the cat, lying on the ground to push it into place.
Another three or four cars drove down the small country road while we were trapped. All drivers stopped to offer assistance.
Each. Single. One.
Such kindness is not the panacea for climate change or big flames, but it does show that Australia has depths of something that will need to recover from this horrible fire season: consideration and empathy.
