Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Iowa caucus results are delayed
The Democratic nomination process had a difficult start, after party officials announced earlier this morning that the results of the state caucuses will not be announced until later today.
They attributed the delay to inconsistencies in the results report and emphasized that it was not due to piracy. Here are the latest updates.
Two of our reporters in Des Moines said: "Without difficult numbers to count on, without cold math to refute the dream, no less than five candidates marched on stage to give something akin to a victory speech."
Background: After a very narrow end in Iowa between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in 2016, the new standards this year required officials to present three numbers, instead of one, of each of the more than 1,600 state venues. That change, and a new application, slowed down the results reports.
Closer look: People who were informed about the application by the Iowa Democratic Party told The Times that It had not been tested correctly. A spokeswoman for the state party denied that the application's failure played a role in the delays.
On trial today, on the stand tonight
President Trump will deliver his third speech on the State of the Union tonight, in the House where he was charged only seven weeks ago and one day before a vote in the Senate is scheduled that will probably absolve him of crimes and misdemeanors.
It is not clear whether the president will address his trial by political trial. White House officials said the speech would highlight Trump's history in the economy, the increase in military spending and the appointment of conservative judges.
The Times will offer real-time analysis and broadcast the address live when it starts around 9 p.m. Oriental. This is what you can expect.
Related: Mr. Trump's guests in the speech will include a Border Patrol agent and an Army veteran who struggled with PTSD, addiction and homelessness. Members of Congress can also bring a guest. We profile some of them.
Quotable: Newt Gingrich, the former president of the House of Representatives, is the former head of Trump's two speech writers tonight. "They really have the deep feeling that the more anonymous they are, the better they are," he said.
New coronavirus death outside mainland China
A 39-year-old man died today of the virus in Hong Kong. He had traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, last month.
It was the second death from the virus outside of mainland China; A man died in the Philippines during the weekend. Here are the latest updates.
Related: Macao, the gaming center that is a semi-autonomous region of China, announced today that it would close its casinos for two weeks in an effort to limit the epidemic.
The details: The virus has made more than 20,000 sick in Asia, and at least 427 have died. Our maps continue to spread.
Reach: As other countries intensified their efforts on Monday to isolate China, the Chinese government called the epidemic an "important test." The United States has imposed its first quarantine required by the federal government since the smallpox era, half a century ago. China airline passengers are now subject to two weeks of isolation.
Go deeper: China is using family authoritative techniques to contain the outbreak, including the request to neighbors to inform each other.
The gap widens between those who have and those without technology
Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft made a combined net profit of $ 55.2 billion in the last quarter, making it clear that threats of regulatory and legal scrutiny have done little to harm the end result.
As companies get richer, they are diversifying, buying or discarding their rivals so that they could have far-reaching implications for the world economy.
Yesterday: Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported revenue last year that exceeded $ 161 billion, while its earnings in the last quarter of 2019 were 19 percent more than the previous year.
Related: The head of the antitrust division of the Department of Justice. He has refrained from investigating Google due to a possible conflict of interest related to the company's previous work, two people with knowledge of the decision told the Times.
Another angle: Disney, IBM and Marriott are among the companies that fight against a law, known as Section 230, which makes it almost impossible to sue platforms like Facebook or Google for the content that their users publish.
Unlikely gallery of Iraq
Beauty and color in Iraq were largely suppressed for decades by poverty and government oppression.
No more: a 15-story structure of a structure in Baghdad is full of paintings, sculptures, photographs and shrines that criticize the country's leadership and pay tribute to the protesters who have died in recent demonstrations.
Our correspondent Alissa Rubin See the unusual gallery as a window towards a wider bloom. "It is as if an entire society woke up with the sound of its own voice, and with the shape, size and influence of its creative force," he writes.
This is what is happening most.
Coal in Japan: Plans for up to 22 new coal-fired power plants, one of the dirtiest sources of electricity, come after the Fukushima disaster almost a decade ago and forced the country to abandon its nuclear power program.
Snapshot: Above, Anguilla, a British territory in the Caribbean that has benefited from two technological trends: artificial intelligence and personalized internet addresses. Each time an address ending in ".ai,quot; is registered or renewed, Anguilla raises $ 50.
Nightly Comedy: The hosts told the story of two Kansas cities.
What we are hearing: This episode of Literary Friction, a monthly podcast on books, by Carrie Plitt, a literary agent, and Octavia Bright, writer and scholar. "I'm catching up with his 2019 review episode," says Chris, his report writer. "And according to your recommendations, I have already added to the growing stack of my bedside table."
Reporting from Iowa
Sydney Ember, a reporter for our political team, moved to Iowa to learn about the state before the committees. She wrote about that for our Reader Center. This is a condensed version.
DES MOINES – I was in a tree.
It was November and I had been in Iowa for less than a month, and I set out to make a profile of someone who could bring Iowa to life for our readers. Rob Sand, the state auditor, introduced himself as a subject, and then led me to bow hunting.
That turned out to involve climbing a tree and waiting quietly for a deer. While my fingers and toes lost the sensation of cold, I thought, not for the last time: What am I doing here?
My goal was to understand the people of Iowa and the problems that interest them, as well as the candidates who campaign in the state and their volunteers, staff members and strategists.
I learned that many Democrats here want above all to defeat President Trump, a desire that made them extraordinarily difficult to choose a candidate. Some Republicans and independents also wanted that.
I learned that cars with all-wheel drive can still fishtail in the snow and that Casey's general store's pizza is delicious. (But no, I didn't try the breakfast pizza, a particularly polarizing delicacy from Iowa).
It may be more practical and less expensive for The Times and other news organizations not to move journalists to Iowa before the committees. But there is no substitute for spending much time here, experiencing the nature that consumes everything from the period before state assemblies first hand.
