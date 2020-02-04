Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Iowa caucus results are delayed

The Democratic nomination process had a difficult start, after party officials announced earlier this morning that the results of the state caucuses will not be announced until later today.

They attributed the delay to inconsistencies in the results report and emphasized that it was not due to piracy. Here are the latest updates.

Two of our reporters in Des Moines said: "Without difficult numbers to count on, without cold math to refute the dream, no less than five candidates marched on stage to give something akin to a victory speech."

The details: When the results are published, find them here.

Background: After a very narrow end in Iowa between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in 2016, the new standards this year required officials to present three numbers, instead of one, of each of the more than 1,600 state venues. That change, and a new application, slowed down the results reports.