Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Chinese leaders called the coronavirus epidemic Monday "an important test of China's system and government capacity," as confirmed infections increase by more than 2,000 a day and the outbreak makes the world economy nervous.
The announcement of the leadership of the Communist Party came when the government was applying family authoritarian techniques, such as asking neighbors to inform each other, to help control an outbreak that had killed 427 people until this morning, all but two in Mainland China
Many people in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, are desperate for treatment, but the government's approach has led to ostracism for many people. Experts warn that the approach could further damage public confidence throughout China, and send people who should be examined and monitored more deeply.
Context: The death toll from the new coronavirus has exceeded that of the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003 in mainland China, and the impacts on the global economy may be more severe. Even so, the number of people who have recovered throughout the country has increased, suggesting that the mortality rate of the new virus is relatively low.
Starting at midnight in Iowa, or 6 a.m. on Tuesday in London, the results were delayed due to what the Democratic Party officials called a "quality control,quot; effort before they were made public. A party spokeswoman said there were no problems with the integrity of the vote.
Why Iowa Matters: Winning the state nomination contest generally gives a Democratic candidate quite decent chances of finally capturing the Democratic nomination, if not the White House. Whoever is declared the winner will become the candidate to win when New Hampshire holds its primary elections on February 11.
Reach: Our reporters covered the contest in real time and analyzed why the results were delayed. Here's why the contest, known as the Iowa assemblies, is unlike any other political event in the United States.
Go deeper: Apparent technical problems with an application that the Democratic Party was using to calculate, tabulate and report the results marked an early 2020 test for a party that still deals with the effects of misinformation in the elections.
Today: President Trump will give the annual address of the State of the Union in Washington. It was written by two little-known helpers.
Morning: Senators will vote on two articles of political trial against Trump, but his acquittal is almost a certainty. Here are five conclusions of the latest developments in the test.
Great Britain and the European Union on Monday He highlighted difficult opening positions in trade negotiations, highlighting how Brexit is making them economic competitors.
The main negotiator in Europe, Michel Barnier, insisted from Brussels that Britain commits itself to preventing unfair competition if it wants to access the EU. Market without tariffs and fees.
But in a response from London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain threatened to withdraw from talks about a free trade agreement if the bloc tries to link its country too much with its price rules.
Key questions: Will Britain open its extensive territorial waters to European fishing fleets? And will it continue to comply with the U.S.? norms on labor rights, environmental norms and antitrust norms?
Looking to the future: Few expect serious progress in the talks until fall, and many trade experts see Mr. Johnson's schedule, which concludes the talks by the end of the year, as surprisingly optimistic.
"Brexodus,quot;: For British officials who worked for years in Brussels, Saying goodbye was a bit awkward.
Unlikely gallery of Iraq
Beauty and color in Iraq were repressed for decades by poverty and government oppression or indifference.
No more: a 15-story structure of a structure in Baghdad is full of paintings, sculptures, photographs and shrines that criticize the country's leadership and pay tribute to the protesters who have died in recent anti-government demonstrations.
Our correspondent Alissa Rubin See the improbable gallery as a window to a broader expressive bloom. "It is as if an entire society woke up with the sound of its own voice, and with the shape, size and influence of its creative force," he writes.
Syria: Turkey on Monday deployed F-16 fighter jets against government forces in northwestern Syria, a sharp escalation designed to counter a Russian-Syrian offensive in the last province controlled by the country's rebels. Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled north to Turkey, and Ankara worries about a new increase in refugees.
Spain: An Air Canada plane bound for Toronto that suffered engine damage and a broken tire during takeoff has returned safely to Madrid, after flying in circles near the city for hours in preparation for an emergency landing.
I ran: Tehran He stopped his cooperation with the Ukrainian investigation into the demolition of a passenger plane over Tehran last month. The Ukrainian media had published a leaked audio in which the pilot of a nearby plane describes the Ukrainian plane condemned to fly in the air.
Brittany: Some 220 people currently locked up for terrorist crimes in Britain would receive their prison sentences under a proposed measure to stop the early release of hundreds of those convicted of terrorism. Legal analysts say there is no evidence that increasing a person's length of time in prison reduces the risk of committing another crime after his release.
Snapshot: Upstairs, the Empress Hotel in Victoria, Canada, serves tall tea several times a day. The city, on Vancouver Island, It has long been marketed as the most English city in Canada. Now royal royals, Prince Harry and Meghan, are installed there.
In Memory: Mike Hoare, an Irish fortune soldier who led white mercenary forces in Africa and was called "Mike Crazy,quot; for his recklessness under fire, died Sunday in South Africa. I was 100 years old
Sydney Ember, a reporter for our political team, moved to Iowa to learn about the state before the committees. She wrote about his experiences for our Reader Center. This is a condensed version.
DES MOINES – I was in a tree.
It was November and I had been in Iowa for less than a month, and I set out to make a profile of someone who brings Iowa to life for our readers. Rob Sand, the state auditor, introduced himself as the subject, and then led me to hunt the deer.
That turned out to involve climbing a tree and waiting quietly for a deer. While my fingers and toes lost the sensation of cold, I thought, not for the last time in my three month period: What am I doing here?
My goal was to understand the people of Iowa and the problems that concern them, in addition to the presidential candidates spending time and resources in the state and the network of volunteers, staff members and strategists who help them.
I spent many days at campaign events in high school gyms and university auditoriums and senior centers, analyzing the messages of the candidates and talking with the voters.
I learned that many Democrats here want above all to defeat President Trump, a desire that made them extraordinarily difficult to choose a candidate. Some Republicans and independents also wanted that.
I learned that cars with all-wheel drive can still fishtail in the snow and that Casey's general store's pizza is delicious. (But no, I didn't try the breakfast pizza, a particularly polarizing delicacy from Iowa).
It may be more practical and less expensive for The Times and other news organizations not to move journalists to Iowa before the committees. But there is no substitute for spending a lot of time here, talking with Iowans every day and experiencing the nature that consumes everything from the period before the state assemblies first hand.
