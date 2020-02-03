Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

The death toll from coronavirus in China exceeds that of SARS
Only three weeks after emerging in the city of Wuhan, the new coronavirus has killed more than 360 people out of about 17,200 infected in mainland China, surpassing the number of 349 of the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s.
Although the virus seems to be easily transmitted among humans, its apparent mortality rate of about 2 percent is less than 9.6 percent for SARS, and recoveries have increased.
The United States has 11 cases, and dozens of people are being evaluated. Here are the latest updates.
On the floor: Our correspondent in Wuhan reported from a new 1,000-bed hospital open from scratch in 10 days (and still partly under construction). In Beijing, empty streets and deserted parks have led to "dystopian views." President Xi Jinping said Monday that the Communist Party was facing an "important test," while party leaders urged better "propaganda,quot; and "opinion guidance."
Economic consequences: Chinese stocks plummeted on Monday, the first trading day since the Lunar New Year, and a conservative forecast foresees a decline in China's economic growth this year, which will have global repercussions. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia agreed to meet in Vienna to discuss the possible reduction in production to stabilize the price drop. Still, European and American stocks rose.
Final arguments in Trump's impeachment trial
Senators heard final statements, with each side assigned two hours. Here is our live coverage.
Representatives of the House of Representatives, arguing that President Trump denied security assistance to Ukraine to pressure his government to announce investigations into the Democrats, said he would feel free to abuse his power again if he were not removed from office. . Trump's lawyers argued that the case was rushed and that "the answer is elections, not political judgment."
With the acquittal almost assured in the final vote, scheduled for Wednesday, the process had little suspense.
Looking to the future: Mr. Trump is ready to deliver the State of the Union speech in a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. His speech writers have tried to Stay out of focus.
What is at stake in Iowa
History and mathematics suggest that no more than four of the Democratic candidates will emerge from Monday's committees with a plausible case for being the presidential candidate of the party.
We will have live election results starting at 8 p.m. Oriental. This is what you should keep in mind.
An average of Times polls found Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden tied for first in the state, which has an imperfect track record of predicting the eventual nominee of a match.
Go deeper: Democrats are united in opposition to President Trump, but deeply divided by ideology. Any nominee could be left to corner a fragile coalition of moderates, socialists and independents rejected by Trump
Japan doubles with coal
Japan is promoting the next Olympic Games in Tokyo as one of the greenest. But at the same time, the government follows an energy strategy. shot by coal, one of the dirtiest sources of electricity.
22 new coal-fired power plants are planned throughout the country. Together they would emit almost the same amount of carbon dioxide annually as all passenger cars sold each year in the US. UU.
A coal combustion plant established for the city of Yokosuka faces a lawsuit from residents who say the government sealed it incorrectly.
Context: Contaminated by the Fukushima disaster, nuclear energy has gone from providing a third of Japan's energy to a small fraction.
Australian volunteer firefighters face "hell,quot;
Even on the worst day of this fire season in Australia, about 90 percent of firefighters fighting fire have volunteered, like the previous one, in New South Wales. In seasons of previous fires, they could have spent a few days with a hose, but the hells of this season have consumed their time and strength.
Snapshot: Above, a protester working on a mural in the center of Baghdad, which is overflowing with political art.
Reporting from Iowa
Sydney Ember, a reporter for our political team, moved to Iowa to learn about the state before the committees. She wrote about his experiences for our Reader Center. This is a condensed version.
DES MOINES – I was in a tree.
It was November and I had been in Iowa for less than a month, and I set out to make a profile of someone who brings Iowa to life for our readers. Rob Sand, the state auditor, introduced himself as the subject, and then led me to hunt the deer.
That turned out to involve climbing a tree and waiting quietly for a deer. While my fingers and toes lost the sensation of cold, I thought, not for the last time in my three month period: What am I doing here?
My goal was to understand the people of Iowa and the problems that concern them, in addition to the presidential candidates spending time and resources in the state and the network of volunteers, staff members and strategists who help them.
I spent many days at campaign events in high school gyms and university auditoriums and senior centers, analyzing the messages of the candidates and talking with the voters.
I learned that many Democrats here want above all to defeat President Trump, a desire that made them extraordinarily difficult to choose a candidate. Some Republicans and independents also wanted that.
I learned that cars with all-wheel drive can still fishtail in the snow and that Casey's general store's pizza is delicious. (But no, I didn't try the breakfast pizza, a particularly polarizing delicacy from Iowa).
It may be more practical and less expensive for The Times and other news organizations not to move journalists to Iowa before the committees. But there is no substitute for spending a lot of time here, talking with Iowans every day and experiencing the nature that consumes everything from the period before the state assemblies first hand.
