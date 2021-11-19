Young Dolph’s Wife Releases Statement: “How Am I Going To Tell My Babies That Daddy Is Never Coming Home?”

The wife of Young Dolph spoke out for the first time since the fatal shooting that claimed the rapper’s life. Mia Jaye posted a message to her Instagram stories thanking people for their support and she shared an old video showing Dolph with their daughter.

Mia wrote, “Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages…I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears. I catch…a few. Mia also stated, “Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy, and prayers are welcome…because Lord knows I need them.”

She went on to ask, “How am I going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?” In another video with Donnie McClurkin’s “We Fall Down” playing in the background, she wrote, “God give me strength…Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul.”

As previously reported,Young Dolph was gunned down while visiting his favorite cookie store in his hometown of Memphis, TN.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, Young Dolph’s life was taken at around 1 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Per their report, “three independent law enforcement sources” confirmed that he was shot and killed. He was 36 years old.

News of his death first broke on Facebook, where users posted videos from the scene in South Memphis. Young Dolph was reportedly visiting Makeda’s Butter Cookies when an unknown shooter drove up and let off the shots, striking and killing him. Dolph had his camo Lamborghini parked in front of the shop when police arrived at the scene. It appears Dolph was standing inside the shop during the shooting.

Just a week before, Young Dolph visited the same cookie shop. In a video, Dolph hypes the shop and brags on his oven-fresh, chocolate chip cookies.

Cops have released photos of two suspects with guns who are seen driving away from the scene in a white Mercedes Benz. As of now, no arrests have been made, and his shooting death is still under investigation.

Please continue to keep their family in your prayers.

The post Young Dolph’s Wife Releases Statement: “How Am I Going To Tell My Babies That Daddy Is Never Coming Home?” appeared first on The Shade Room.