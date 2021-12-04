Young Dolph Will Be Honored With A Street Renamed After Him In South Memphis

The late Young Dolph will soon have a street renamed after him in his South Memphis community! According to WREG Memphis, Councilman J.B. Smiley Jr. will sponsor a resolution celebrating Dolph’s legacy on Dec.7th. The event will be open to the public to see the new street name unveiled at Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard on December 15th. Councilman Smiley shared a tweet earlier today releasing the news. “It’s an honor to celebrate the life of and pay tribute to a great Memphian, @YoungDolph. The street name change ceremony will be on December 15th at 1 pm. #YoungDolphBlvd #MEMPHIS #YoungDolph,” he tweeted.

Dolph’s family also spoke out about the street renaming stating, “Castalia Heights community, in particular, bestowing this honor is not only a way to celebrate his contributions, but it also continues to serve as a remembrance for the people of this community, of someone who made themselves a relatable example of hard work and perseverance.” The statement continued, “He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself but also prioritize family and community. In short, he was a role model and beacon of hope. And he took this responsibility very seriously.”

As we previously reported, Dolph was gunned down two weeks ago at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Blvd, which is the cross street to where the naming ceremony will take place. The community, along with others, is still having a hard time coming to terms that Dolph is no longer with us. He was reportedly laid to rest in a 24k gold casket. Photos have begun surfacing online as several people continue to pay their respects. Roommates, we will keep you updated when the naming ceremony takes place!

