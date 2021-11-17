According to Fox 13 Memphis, “three independent law enforcement sources” have confirmed that Young Dolph is the male victim that was shot and killed earlier today in Memphis. He was 36 years old.

The rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, was reportedly visiting Makeda’s Butter Cookies.

The owner of the shop told Fox 13 Memphis that Young Dolph walked into the store to purchase cookies. Then, some drove up and shot Dolph, killing him around 1 p.m.

BankRolll Freddie has also confirmed the news via his Instagram Story. This is a developing story. Let’s send thoughts and prayers to his family and friends at this time.

This is a developing story.

The post Young Dolph Shot And Killed In Memphis At Age 36 appeared first on The Shade Room.