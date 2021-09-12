YouGov poll finds 27% support for making Bitcoin legal tender in US By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
YouGov poll finds 27% support for making Bitcoin legal tender in US

A new poll has found that 27% of United States residents support the government recognizing (BTC) as legal tender.

According to a poll from research and data analytics firm YouGov, 11% of respondents “strongly support” the idea that Bitcoin should be used as legal tender in the United States, and a further 16% of respondents would “somewhat support” it.