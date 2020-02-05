You will never guess Brie Bella's honest reaction to Nikki's pregnancy

Still surprised that Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella Are they waiting at the same time? Trust us, you are not alone!
A week after the famous sisters announced that they were both pregnant, fans are learning more about how Total fine The stars discovered the great news.
"We were trying to have babies for about seven or eight months. I couldn't get pregnant. We were super stressed. And I realized that you know what, I'm destined to have a child," Brie shared in the new episode. from The podcast of Fine. "My reaction was: amazement! I am pregnant."
Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan I discovered a couple of days before Thanksgiving. And to say that they are excited today can be an understatement.
As for Nikki, he was in yoga when he started thinking about getting a pregnancy test. "I'm very connected to Birdie. Maybe this is Brie's baby channeling through my yoga session, but it wouldn't go away," he shared. "After yoga, I drove directly to CVS. I took a pregnancy test."
Nikki continued: "When I got out of the shower and saw the two lines that said I was pregnant, I think I said," Oh, f – k. "I literally sat on the toilet and asked what I was going to do. I don't think this be correct. I was in shock. "
Evan Falk / Shutterstock
During the sincere podcast, Nikki also admitted to having serious conversations with his sister about the future of his life.
"I was discussing certain things in my life. With the commitment, suddenly the family was pressing me on marriage and all this," he explained. "When I feel pressure, I go crazy and run. Sometimes I feel like the fugitive girlfriend … I was like this a few days before (finding out I was pregnant)."
So, maybe that's why Brie's reaction upon learning of her sister's pregnancy was a bit unconventional.
"This is a nightmare. I definitely said nothing," Brie shared. "I thought,‘ Friend, you just ruined your life. "
Nikki added: "He got so mad at me. Brie really didn't talk to me for a week. He didn't even leave (my fiance) Artem Chigvintsev at home for a week. "
While the cameras documented everything for the new season of Total fine, women are happy to report that they are in better condition today. Nikki says that Brie has been very helpful in answering each and every question. Both can relate to feeling sick all day.
And with both women waiting for Leo babies, the best is yet to come!
"I never thought we would be pregnant so close," Brie shared. Nikki added: "We are a week and a half and a half. Technically, our babies could be born on the same day."
Total fine returns on Thursday, April 9 at 10 p.m., only at E!