YOU. Share a hilarious photo with Tiny Harris that makes fans laugh like there's no tomorrow

YOU. He shared a photo on his social media account that makes his fans laugh like crazy in the comments. The photo is really fun, but the legend that Tip wrote is even more fun. Check out the rapper's post below.

"@Majorgirl keeping her eyes on the products … Somebody, please tell her that my eyes are up here,quot; Tip captioned her post.

Someone said: "It's funny how women look at our buttocks hahaha don't let it be a group of women where my eyes are making me laugh,quot;, and another commentator published this: "She is doing what she is supposed to do." Keep them out of you "@majorgirl yes Queen,quot;.

Another follower said, "No, she's just trying to see why you walk so fast, you know she has short legs," and someone else posted this: "I need your pants,quot; where she gets them, they're a bomb. "

Another person said: "You are supposed to monitor your assets!", And another commentator is happy that the couple has managed to leave the past in the past and stay together: "I love how you all have overcome your obstacles and still love ❤️ '

Another commenter said: "Yesssss gurl, I will be doing the same when you still love and love your other half," and someone else posted this: "Awwww, I would be doing the same with the mines."

Someone else posted this: ‘Love me a little Tiny … she knows what she is looking at," and another follower said: "No one is going to mess with @majorgirl behind his and I told him his? "

Many people flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and you probably understand why.

Anyway, in other news, T.I. It was news regarding Joaquin Phoenix.

The actor went home with the Best Actor award, and used his acceptance speech at this year's BAFTAs to crush the systemic racism lurking in the awards system and Hollywood in general.

YOU. He republished his speech on his own Instagram account, and praised the actor for what he had to say.



