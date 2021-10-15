You season 3: Who is Mark Blum, the person episode 1 is dedicated to?

Netflix users are bingeing the new season You, which has returned for a third season.

The season premiere, titled “And They Lived Happily Ever After” was dedicated to Mark Blum.

As the episode ends, the words “In loving memory, Mark Blum” come up on the screen.

Some viewers were left wondering why the episode was dedicated to Blum. Sadly, it’s because he died last year of complications related to Covid-19.

The 69-year old American actor played bookstore owner Mr Mooney in the series.

His other performance include Succession, in which he played Bill Lockheart, and Ira Langstrom in Elementary.

Ahead of these shows, Blum was best known for appearing opposite Madonna and Rosanna Arquette in 1985 comedy Desperately Seeking Susan.

The season three premiere of ‘You’ is dedicated to actor Mark Blum (Netflix)

His other film credits include Crocodile Dundee and Blind Date, while he appeared in a whole host of TV shows, ranging from The West Wing and Frasier to Billions and The Good Fight.

You stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti.