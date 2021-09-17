You Season 3 Trailer Shows Joe’s New Obsession

“We’re a team. ‘Til death do us part.”
And today, Netflix just dropped the first trailer for Season 3, and let’s just say it looks more violent, bloody, and mischievous than ever before.
The nearly three minute trailer shows Joe and Love starting their lives together with their son Henry, but things only stay picture perfect for so long.
Soon, Joe begins his obsession with their neighbor, Natalie, who is played by Michaela McManus.
And as you can expect, Love is not dealing well with Joe obsessing over a new woman.
Like, Love and Joe look so chaotic this season and I’m honestly ready for masterful performances from Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley.
Based on the trailer, it looks like Love and Joe (and Henry) are going to be in some pretty dangerous situations, and I’ll surely be screaming at my TV soon.
And besides the new neighbor, we also get our first look at some other new characters, like Tati Gabrielle as Marienne.
According to Netflix, You Season 3 will follow Joe and Love, who are now married and raising their child as they try to be a pretty normal couple.
However, while Joe wants to be a good husband and dad, he soon realizes that being married to Love, who knows all of his secrets, can be tricky, especially when the woman Joe has been “searching for all this time” seemingly lives next door.
Basically, it looks like we are in for a whirlwind of Joe and Love chaos, and I simply cannot wait.
You Season 3 starts streaming on Oct. 15 on Netflix.
