You Season 3 Cast Then Vs. Now

Look how far they’ve come.

Its been over a week since You Season 3 dropped, and the cast is going to be your next obsession (if they aren’t already).

While each of the actors have become characters we know and love on the Netflix series, they all started somewhere before they ended up in the You universe.


John P. Fleenor / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

From Penn Badgley to Victoria Pedretti, we’ve rounded up how the cast looked in one of their first major on-screen roles vs. now. Check it out below:

Penn Badgley


The WB / Courtesy Everett Collection, John P. Fleenor / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: One of his first recurring roles on TV (outside of The Young and the Restless) was Joel Larsen in Do Over.

Now: He plays Joe Goldberg on You.

Victoria Pedretti


Netflix, John P. Fleenor / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: She got her start as Nell Crain in The Haunting of Hill House.

Now: She plays Love Quinn-Goldberg in You.

Tati Gabrielle


Rachael Thompson / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection, John P. Fleenor / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Her first recurring TV role was Birdie on Freakish.

Now: She plays Marienne on You.

Shalita Grant


PBS, John P. Fleenor / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Her first recurring TV role was Aurelia Johnson on Mercy Street.

Now: She plays Sherry on You.

Travis Van Winkle


Mary Evans / DreamWorks / Paramount Pictures / Ronald Grant/ Courtesy Everett Collection, John P. Fleenor / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: One of his first major film roles was Trent in Transformers.

Now: He plays Cary on You.

Dylan Arnold


Universal Pictures, John P. Fleenor / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: His first major film was Halloween.

Now: He plays Theo onYou.

Saffron Burrows


© Live Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection, Beth Dubber / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: One of her earlier on-screen roles was as Melissa Morrison in Hotel de Love.

Now: She plays Dottie Quinn in You.

Scott Speedman


The WB / Courtesy Everett Collection, John P. Fleenor / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: One of his first recurring TV roles (outside of Nancy Drew) was Ben Covington on Felicity.

Now: He plays Matthew Engler on You.

Michaela McManus


Fred Norris / ©The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection, John P. Fleenor / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Her first recurring TV role was Lindsey Strauss on One Tree Hill.

Now: She plays Natalie Engler on You.

Ayelet Zurer


©Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Netflix

Then: One of her first major film was Veronica in Vantage Point.

Now: She plays Dr. Chandra on You.

What do you think of the new season? Let us know in the comments!

